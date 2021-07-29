What's Streaming on and Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Joey King, The Kissing Booth Netflix

It feels like summer just started but we can already hear the back-to-school bells ringing. It'll be pumpkin spice season again before you know it, but before the warm weather and good vibes of summer officially retreat, Netflix is planning an action-packed month of fun and games. The Kissing Booth 3 will premiere on Aug. 10, bringing the teen romance saga to a close when Elle (Joey King) not only chooses which guy is the right one for her but also what school she wants to go to in the fall.

Speaking of beloved teen films, Netflix's gender-bending remake of the late-'90s classic She's All That, He's All That starring Addison Rae, will premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 27. If you can't wait until then to watch you can comfort yourself with Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen, two very solid teen-romance choices that make their way to Netflix on Aug. 1.

Reality fans can check out Cooking with Paris on Aug. 4 and Netflix's new documentary series, Untold, which kicks off Aug. 10 with a detailed dive into the NBA's infamous Malice at the Palace.

Of course, every month also brings some bad news. The Social Network, Love Actually, The Departed, and more are leaving the service at the end of the month, so check them out while you can. The full list of what's streaming on Netflix and leaving Netflix in August 2021 is below, or you can check out our picks for what to watch on Netflix in August to skip straight to the good stuff.

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

44 Cats: Season 3

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers (2010)

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police



Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified



Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris



Aug. 6

Hit & Run: Season 1

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo



Aug. 8

Quartet



Aug. 9

Shaman King



Aug. 10

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves



Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild



Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2



Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6



Aug. 16

Walk of Shame



Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil



Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student



Aug. 19

Like Crazy



Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl



Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf



Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner



Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part II

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man



Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part IV



Aug. 27

He's All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High



Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha



Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties



Leaving Netflix

Aug. 1

American Assassin



Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie



Aug. 7

The Promise



Aug. 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler



Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5



Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2



Aug. 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here



Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder



Aug. 22

1BR



Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2



Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas



Aug. 29

Strange but True



Aug. 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction



Aug. 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian candidate

Monsters vs Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife

