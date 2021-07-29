What's Streaming on and Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Kissing Booth returns for its final chapter
It feels like summer just started but we can already hear the back-to-school bells ringing. It'll be pumpkin spice season again before you know it, but before the warm weather and good vibes of summer officially retreat, Netflix is planning an action-packed month of fun and games. The Kissing Booth 3 will premiere on Aug. 10, bringing the teen romance saga to a close when Elle (Joey King) not only chooses which guy is the right one for her but also what school she wants to go to in the fall.
Speaking of beloved teen films, Netflix's gender-bending remake of the late-'90s classic She's All That, He's All That starring Addison Rae, will premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 27. If you can't wait until then to watch you can comfort yourself with Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen, two very solid teen-romance choices that make their way to Netflix on Aug. 1.
Reality fans can check out Cooking with Paris on Aug. 4 and Netflix's new documentary series, Untold, which kicks off Aug. 10 with a detailed dive into the NBA's infamous Malice at the Palace.
Of course, every month also brings some bad news. The Social Network, Love Actually, The Departed, and more are leaving the service at the end of the month, so check them out while you can. The full list of what's streaming on Netflix and leaving Netflix in August 2021 is below, or you can check out our picks for what to watch on Netflix in August to skip straight to the good stuff.
Aug. 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
44 Cats: Season 3
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart (2019)
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers (2010)
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
Hit & Run: Season 1
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Aug. 8
Quartet
Aug. 9
Shaman King
Aug. 10
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Aug. 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
Like Crazy
Aug. 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part II
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part IV
Aug. 27
He's All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Aug. 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Aug. 1
American Assassin
Aug. 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Aug. 7
The Promise
Aug. 9
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Aug. 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Aug. 14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Aug. 22
1BR
Aug. 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Aug. 27
A Princess for Christmas
Aug. 29
Strange but True
Aug. 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Aug. 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian candidate
Monsters vs Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler's Wife