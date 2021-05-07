What's on Amazon in May 2021

Aaron Pierre, The Underground Railroad Amazon

Spring has sprung and with it, there's an abundance of great new shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video. May is a especially big month for Amazon Prime Originals. Barry Jenkins' highly anticipated limited series The Underground Railroad debuts on May 14. A week later, Solos, a new anthology limited series starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and more, premieres on May 21. A new documentary about P!nk will drop on the same day, so there are plenty of things to mark your streaming calendar for in the upcoming month.

On the streaming library front, Amazon is adding a few Alien movies on May 1, along with the Nanny McPhee movies, for any imaginative little ones looking for something to watch. Rom-com fans should also note One Fine Day will be added to the Prime Video selection at the top of the month. Starring George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, the mid-'90s heartwarming treat is an underrated enemies-to-lovers gem.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in May below.

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two for the Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)



May 5

Skyfall (2012)



May 7

The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie

Breach (2020)



May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)



May 13

Saint Maud (2020)



May 14

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Limited Series



May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)



May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie

Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series



May 28

Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

