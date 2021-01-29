What's New To Watch on Netflix in February 2021

Are you feeling the love? It's February and Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so of course Netflix has new shows in store to ensure we have quality couch time filled with stories of relationships. This February, there's a lot of romance awaiting viewers. At the start of the month, Zendaya and John David Washington square off in Malcolm and Marie, a gritty look at a couple trying to keep their relationship from going off the rails and is already looking like an Awards season contender.

For those looking for a more uplifting romance, the highly anticipated next chapter in the To All the Boys saga, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, drops mid-February. Rom-com addicts will also be happy to hear that Eat, Pray, Love and My Best Friend's Wedding will hit the streaming service this month.

Check out what else is coming to Netflix in February.

Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)





Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic, Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2



Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane



Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity



Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie



Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)



Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)



Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love



Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey



Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)



Feb. 15

The Crew



Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good GIrls: Season 3



Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2



Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan



Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa



Feb. 20

Classmates Minus



Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2



Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé



Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2



Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion



Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

