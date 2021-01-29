What's New To Watch on Netflix in February 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Malcolm and Marie, and so much more
Are you feeling the love? It's February and Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so of course Netflix has new shows in store to ensure we have quality couch time filled with stories of relationships. This February, there's a lot of romance awaiting viewers. At the start of the month, Zendaya and John David Washington square off in Malcolm and Marie, a gritty look at a couple trying to keep their relationship from going off the rails and is already looking like an Awards season contender.
For those looking for a more uplifting romance, the highly anticipated next chapter in the To All the Boys saga, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, drops mid-February. Rom-com addicts will also be happy to hear that Eat, Pray, Love and My Best Friend's Wedding will hit the streaming service this month.
Check out what else is coming to Netflix in February.
Feb. 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic, Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey
Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15
The Crew
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good GIrls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)