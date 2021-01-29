Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

What's New To Watch on Netflix in February 2021

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Malcolm and Marie, and so much more

Diane Gordon

Are you feeling the love? It's February and Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so of course Netflix has new shows in store to ensure we have quality couch time filled with stories of relationships. This February, there's a lot of romance awaiting viewers. At the start of the month, Zendaya and John David Washington square off in Malcolm and Marie, a gritty look at a couple trying to keep their relationship from going off the rails and is already looking like an Awards season contender. 

For those looking for a more uplifting romance, the highly anticipated next chapter in the To All the Boys saga, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, drops mid-February. Rom-com addicts will also be happy to hear that Eat, Pray, Love and My Best Friend's Wedding will hit the streaming service this month. 

Check out what else is coming to Netflix in February.

Feb. 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic, Season 1 
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 

Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane 

Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City 
The Last Paradiso 
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun 
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love

Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes 
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey

Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15
The Crew

Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good GIrls: Season 3

Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me! 
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20
Classmates Minus

Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé

Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her 
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)