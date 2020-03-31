You may have a lot of streaming options on your plate already, but in the era of social distancing is there even such a thing as too many options? We sure hope not because next month Hulu is adding even more titles to its library. The streaming service has revealed which additional shows and movies are heading to its catalogue in April 2020, including the third and final season of Future Man, which follows Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe), and Wolf (Derek Wilson) as they become fugitives attempting to escape their sentence of death by entertainment.

Hulu will also usher in the star of awards season, Parasite, which made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Highly anticipated FX series Mrs. America will debut on April 15 on Hulu followed by the Season 2 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on April 16. Keep reading for the full list of what will arrive on Hulu in April 2020.

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in April

Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson, Future Man Photo: Hulu

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

Available April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)



Available April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 23

Cunningham (2019)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf's Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where's My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We're Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

**Here's what is leaving Hulu in April:

April 30

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

American Buffalo (1996)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Patsy (1964)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Still Smokin' (1983)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Judgment Day (1999)

Lord of War (2005)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

Southie (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)