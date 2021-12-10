What's New on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in December 2021

Join or Sign In
Everything you can stream over the holiday break
The final month of the year brings good tidings, good cheer, and a whole ton of streaming options. Netflix continues its parade of potential Oscar darlings with Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dogand Adam McKay's satirical Don't Look Up, featuring a ridiculous all-star cast. Not to be outdone, HBO Max continues its blockbuster year with The Matrix Resurrections, which can't be missed, in the middle of the month.
Disney+ will headline December not with a new season of The Mandalorian, but with its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which drops at the very end of the month. The Mickey Mouse company's streaming service is also home to several family Christmas favorites, as well as Frozen's Arendelle Yule Log.
Other highlights in December include Yellowstone spin-off 1883, premiering Dec. 19 on Paramount+. The ViacomCBS service will also become the streaming home to the original Screamtrilogy and a few other Wes Craven creations. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video boasts the final season of sci-fi gemThe Expanse. Peacock brings holiday episodes of NBC sitcoms, as well as the charming new competition show Baking It, hosted by SNLalums Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg.
There is so much to watch this month, and we won't keep you from it any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in December below.
Dec. 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN - Netflix Anime
Kayko and Kokosh - Netflix Family
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 - Netflix Family
Lost in Space: Season 3 - Netflix Series
The Power of the Dog - Netflix Film
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes - Netflix Series
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way - Netflix Film
The Whole Truth - Netflix Film
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue - Netflix Film
Coming Out Colton - Netflix Series
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 - Netflix Family
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 - Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 - Netflix Series
Mixtape - Netflix Film
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 - Netflix Documentary
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - Netflix Family
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves - Netflix Film
Voir - Netflix Documentary
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 - Netflix Family
Go Dog Go: Season 2 - Netflix Family
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) - Netflix Comedy
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special - Netflix Comedy
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid - Netflix Film
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 - Netflix Series
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos - Netflix Documentary
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours - Netflix Film
Aranyak - Netflix Series
Back to the Outback - Netflix Film
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral - Netflix Series
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) - Netflix Series
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! - Netflix Series
The Shack
Still Out of My League - Netflix Film
Two - Netflix Film
The Unforgivable - Netflix Film
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy - Netflix Series
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Dec. 14
The Future Diary - Netflix Series
Russell Howard: Lubricant - Netflix Family
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year - Netflix Family
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe - Netflix Series
The Giver
The Hand of God - Netflix Film
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa - Netflix Series
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights - Netflix Film
A Naija Christmas - Netflix Film
Aggretsuko: Season 4 - Netflix Anime
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef - Netflix Documentary
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming - Netflix Family
The Witcher: Season 2 - Netflix Series
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls - Netflix Series
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo - Netflix Series
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar - Netflix Series
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster - Netflix Comedy
Grumpy Christmas - Netflix Film
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 - Netflix Series
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick - Netflix Series
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas - Netflix Film
Don't Look Up - Netflix Film
Minnal Murali - Netflix Film
The Silent Sea - Netflix Series
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 - Netflix Film
Vicky and Her Mystery - Netflix Film
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single's Inferno - Netflix Series
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material - Netflix Comedy
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis - Netflix Documentary
Dec. 26
Lulli - Netflix Film
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math! - Netflix Family
Dec. 29
Anxious People - Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer - Netflix Documentary
Dec. 30
Kitz - NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King - Netflix Film
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 - Netflix Series
The Lost Daughter - Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 6 - Netflix Series
Stay Close - Netflix Series
Seal Team - Netflix Film
Dec. 1
Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All is Lost
Armageddon
Back To School
The Bank Job
Behind Enemy Lines
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
The Crazies
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cujo (1983)
The Curse
Days Of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
The Dungeonmaster
Earth To Echo
Erik The Viking
Flightplan
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Her Smell
Hide And Seek
Hollow Man
Holy Man
Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
Hustlers
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Jagged Edge
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
My Best Friend's Wedding
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Regarding Henry
Rio
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
She's Out Of My League
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
Silverado
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
Soda Cracker
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
The Warriors
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Dec. 2
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere
Godfather of Harlem: Season 1
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1
The East
Dec. 3
Pen15: New Episodes of Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode
Annie Live!: Special
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special
We Need To Do Something
The World Of Kanako
Dec. 6
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13
Dec. 7
Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special
World War Z
Dec. 8
People's Choice Awards
Dec. 9
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Season 1
Creamerie: Complete Season 1
Swan Song
Dec. 13
70th Miss Universe Competition
Beach
Dec. 14
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation
American Auto: Series Premiere
Dec. 15
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
Grand Crew: Series Premiere
Rising Wolf
Dec. 16
Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)
Cryptozoo
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
Dec. 17
Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)
The Nowhere Inn
Dec. 23
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 26
Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 1
Movies
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Alex Cross (2013)
All Is Lost (2013)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End Of Days (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Little Women (1994)
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Waterboy (1998)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)
White As Snow (2021)
Series
A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)
A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hallmark Drama's Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Sanford: Seasons 1-2
Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)
The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11
The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)
The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dec. 3
Movies
Joe Bell (2020)
We Are X (2016)
Series
*Harlem - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Dec. 8
Series
*FC Bayern - Behind the Legend - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Dec. 9
Series
*The Ferragnez - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Dec. 10
Movies
*Encounter - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico - Amazon Original Series: Season 3
*The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 6
Dec. 12
Movies
A Christmas Star (2021)
Dec. 16
Movies
Theory Of Everything (2014)
Dec. 17
Movies
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
Series
*With Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Dec. 19
Movies
Joy for Christmas (2021)
Dec. 20
Movies
Who You Think I Am (2021)
Dec. 21
Movies
*Being The Ricardos - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Dec. 23
Specials
*Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special (2021)
Dec. 31
Movies
Lady Of The Manor (2021)
Time Is Up (2021)
Dec. 1
Disney Insider: Episode 111 "Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions" *Disney+ Original
Hawkeye: Episode 103 *Disney+ Original
Dec. 3
Christmas... Again?!
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Edward Scissorhands
Ice Age
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Million Dollar Arm
Mr. Popper's Penguins
The Rescue (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Dec. 8
Disney Insider: Episode 112 "Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice" *Disney+ Original
Hawkeye: Episode 104 *Disney+ Original
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (Season 2, 11 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1, 4 episodes)
The Chicken Squad (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Welcome to Earth (Premiere) - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8, 10 episodes)
Dec. 10
Tron: Legacy
Dec. 15
Disney's Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Foodtastic: Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original
Gigantosaurus (Season 3)
Hawkeye: Episode 105 *Disney+ Original
Life Below Zero (Season 17)
Science Of Stupid (S8)
Dec. 17
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Dec. 22
Hawkeye: Season Finale - Episode 106 *Disney+ Original
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Dec. 24
Encanto
King Tut In Color
Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
Dec. 29
The Book of Boba Fett (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
T.O.T.S. (Season 3)
Dec. 31
80s Top Ten (Season 1)
Dec. 1
12 Strong (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder (HBO)
All I See Is You (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
Blade II
Bolero (HBO)
Breakdown (HBO)
Changing Lanes (HBO)
Chicago
Cloud Atlas
Control Room (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Days Of Thunder (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete (HBO)
Enough Said (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Frontera (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire
Jack The Giant Slayer (HBO)
Jackie Brown (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (HBO)
Limbo (HBO)
Little Monsters (HBO)
Max Steel (HBO)
Miss Congeniality
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms
No Country For Old Men (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Pulse (HBO)
R.I.P.D. (HBO)
Rubber (HBO)
Runner Runner (HBO)
Se7en
Shark Night 3D (HBO)
Surrogates (HBO)
The Answer Man (HBO)
The Good Doctor (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (HBO)
The Italian Job (HBO)
The Lawnmower Man (HBO)
The Mask
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Truman Show (HBO)
The Wedding Singer
The Wolfpack (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew! (HBO)
Troll Hunter (HBO)
Two For The Money (HBO)
Two Lovers (HBO)
Viva (HBO)
War On Everyone (HBO)
World's Greatest Dad (HBO)
XXX
Dec. 2
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Finale
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Dec. 3
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena (HBO)
Dec. 4
At the Ready
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
Dec. 5
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
Dec. 6
Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 7
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 9
And Just Like That..., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Dec. 10
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC's Stargirl, Season 2
Dec. 12
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Dec. 14
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 15
Ron's Gone Wrong
What's New Scooby-Doo?
Dec. 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Dec. 17
A Forbidden Orange, Max Original Premiere
Dec. 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
Dec. 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
Dec. 22
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Dec. 23
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners: Season 2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Dec. 24
Black Jesus
Dec. 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
Dec. 30
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A
Dec. 31
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Dec. 1
Bewitched S3
Silent Witness S1-21
Dec .3
*Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 2
Dec. 10
*Play-Doh Squished - IMDb TV Original: Holiday-themed Special
Dec. 17
*UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Season 2
Dec. 1
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)
Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)
American Assassin (2017)
Annie (2014)
Beowulf (2007)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Chef (2014)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Ender's Game (2013)
Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
Funny People (2009)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Marmaduke (2010)
Masterminds (2016)
Maverick (1994)
Megamind (2010)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Norm of the North (2015)
Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)
Our Family Wedding (2010)
Phat Girlz (2006)
RED 2 (2013)
Santa Who? (2000)
Selma (2014)
Seraphim Falls (2006)
Taken (2008)
That's My Boy (2012)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Jackal (1997)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Last Song (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
The Vow (2012)
Walking with Dinosaurs (2013)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
Dec. 5
A Lot Like Christmas (2021)
Dec. 8
Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 10
Child's Play (2019)
Dec. 18
When Hope Calls Christmas (2021)
Dec. 31
Escape Plan
*denotes Tubi original
Dec. 1
300: Rise of an Empire (2014)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
From Paris With Love (2010)
Redemption (2013)
Resident Evil (2002)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Troy (2004)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Black Nativity (2013)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Phat Girlz (2006)
Proud Mary (2018)
Major Payne (1995)
Money Train (1995)
No Good Deed (2014)
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
The Family That Preys (2008)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Jingle All the Way (1996)
Little Nicky (2000)
Master of Disguise (2002)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Stealing Harvard (2002)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
Enough (2002)
I Can Only Imagine (2018)
Heaven is for Real (2014)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Romeo and Juliet (2013)
Paper Towns (2015)
The Choice (2016)
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
War Room (2015)
Black Christmas (2006)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Slither (2006)
Teeth (2008)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat (2003)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Monster House (2006)
Robots (2005)
The Prince of Egypt (1998)
Tom & Jerry: The Fast and the Fury (2005)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
Alex Cross (2012)
Carrie (1976)
Earth to Echo (2014)
Searching (2018)
Swordfish (2001)
The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Terminator (1984)
Dec. 21
Spider in the Web (2019)
Dec. 22
Blinded by the Light (2019)
Jacob's Ladder (2019)
Dec. 1
Blossom
Brickleberry
Roswell (1999)
Dec. 15
The Rockford Files
Dec. 31
Alien News Desk
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Dec. 1
The 12 Dogs of Christmas
16 Stones
All Hallow's Eve
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Angels and Demons
The Beautiful Beast
Believe
The Birds
The Book and the Rose
Bookworm and the Beast
Bridesmaids
Brokeback Mountain
The Change-Up
Charlie Wilson's War
Charly
A Child's Christmas
Christmas at Rosemont
The Christmas Cabin
A Christmas Carol
The Christmas Carol
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas on my Block
Christmas on Salvation Street
The Christmas Project Reunion
A Christmas Proposal
The Christmas That Almost Wasn't
Christmas Time
Crooklyn
The Da Vinci Code
Dances with Wolves
Deathcember
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
A Dog's Tale
Drag Me to Hell
Dragnet
Elf Day
The Elf Who Didn't Believe
Elfette Saves Christmas
The Family Stone
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Feast of the Seven Fishes
A Fistful of Dollars
Friday
The Friday After Next
A Frozen Christmas 2
A Frozen Christmas 3
Geostorm
Getting to the Nutcracker
The Ghost Who Walks
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Goonies
The Green Mile
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Sent
Heaven's Door
Holiday Baggage
Holly's Holiday
Horse Crazy Too
HottieBoombaLottie
An Hour Behind
How to Train Your Dragon
In Emma's Footsteps
Inferno,
Island of Grace
Jack Frost
Jonah Hex
Just Go with It
Land of the Dead
Lights, Camera, Romance
Little Fockers
Little Heroes
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ
Live Free of Die Hard
Love Surreal
Love, Lost and Found
The March Sisters at Christmas
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Merry Kissmas
Minor Details
Miracle Maker
Mixed Nuts
Monsters vs. Aliens
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Santa
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes
Mythica (2): The Darkspore
Mythica (3): The Necromancer
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown
Next Friday
Not Cinderella's Type
Open Season
Overcome
The Perfect Gift
Poetic Justice
Point Break
Prescription for Love
Pretty Woman
Pride and Prejudice
Psycho
Red
Resilience and the Lost Gems
Retreat to Paradise
Rio 2
Rising Above
Role Models
Ruling of the Heart
Scarlett
Scents and Sensibility
The Secret of the Nutcracker
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Snowmance
Space Jam
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
The Spruces and Pines
Storm Ride
Tidy Tim's
The Tree That Saved Christmas
Twister
Vamp U
Wild Wild West
Winslow, the Christmas Bear
Witless Protection
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER.
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5
Ryan's World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6
Premier League - Aston Villa v. Manchester City
Premier League - Southampton v. Norwich City
Premier League - Watford v. Chelsea
Premier League - West Ham United v. Brighton
Premier League - Wolves v. Burnley
Dec. 2
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premier League - Manchester United v. Arsenal
Premier League - Tottenham v. Brentford
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Shooting Gallery
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Dec. 3
Annie Live! (NBC)
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Downhill - Lake Louise, Canada
Habit
MECUM Auto Auctions
Premiership Rugby - Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Dec. 4
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Downhill - Lake Louise, Canada
Jingle Bell Princess
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League - Southampton v. Brighton
Premier League - Watford v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens
Premiership Rugby - London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby - Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Wasps
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
Dec. 5
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Super-G - Beaver Creek, Colorado
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Super-G - Lake Louise, Canada
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League - Leeds United v. Brentford
Premier League - Tottenham v. Norwich City
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins
Sunday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
Dec. 6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13
Dec. 7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City (NBC)
Dec. 9
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 5
Dec. 10
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Dec. 11
A Christmas Miracle
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Giant Slalom - Val d'Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League - Liverpool v. Aston Villa
Premier League - Norwich City v. Manchester United
Dec. 12
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Slalom - Val d'Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League - Burnley v. West Ham United
Premier League - Leicester City v. Newcastle
Sunday Night Football - Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
Dec. 13
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Miss Universe (Telemundo)
Dec. 14
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To
Premier League - Brentford v. Manchester United
Premier League - Norwich City v. Aston Villa
Dec. 15
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
Premier League - Brighton v. Wolves
Premier League - Burnley v. Watford
Premier League - Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Dec. 16
A Christmas Village Romance
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Premier League - Leicester City v. Tottenham
Premier League - Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League - Chelsea v. Everton
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
Dec. 17
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Burning Wall
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Super-G - Val Gardena, Italy
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5
Dec. 18
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Downhill - Val Gardena, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Downhill - Val d'Isere, France
Premier League - Southampton v. Brentford
Premier League - Watford v. Crystal Palace
Premier League - Leeds United v. Arsenal
PNC Championship Golf
Summer House, Season 5
Dec. 19
The Croods: New Age Yule Log
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Giant Slalom - Alta Badia, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Super-G - Val d'Isere, France
Peacock by the Fire
PNC Championship Golf
Premier League - Tottenham v. Liverpool
Sunday Night Football - New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tim Janis' All Is Bright
Trolls Yule Log
Dec. 20
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Giant Slalom - Alta Badia, Italy
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
Dec. 21
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Giant Slalom - Courchevel, France
Dec. 22
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Slalom - Madonna di Campiglio, Italy
Dec. 23
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dec. 26
Monster Hunt 2
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League - Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League - Manchester City v. Leicester City
Premier League - Norwich City v. Arsenal
Premier League - West Ham United v. Southampton
Sunday Night Football - Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 27
His Secret Past
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6
Dec. 28
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Downhill - Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Giant Slalom - Lienz, Austria
Premier League - Crystal Palace v. Norwich City
Premier League - Watford v. West Ham United
Dec. 29
FIS World Cup Alpine - Men's Super-G - Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine - Women's Slalom - Lienz, Austria
Premier League - Chelsea v. Brighton
Dec. 30
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Premier League - Everton v. Newcastle
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy
Dec. 31
NBC's New Year's Eve 2022 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5
Dec. 2
Queen of the Universe - Paramount+ Originals series premiere
Rugrats holiday special
Dec. 12
A Christmas Proposal - Paramount+ Originals film premiere
Dec. 19
1883 - Paramount+ Originals series premiere
Christmas Takes Flight - Paramount+ Originals film premiere
Dec. 23
Reno 911: The Hunt for QANON - Paramount+ Originals premiere
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Dec. 8
100 Days to Fall in Love
Aerial Greece
America's Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
Murderous History (Season 1)
Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn (Season 1)
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief (Atrapa a un Ladron)
Top Elf (Season 1)
Dec. 15
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Dec. 18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
Dec. 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend's Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Dec. 7
World War Z
Dec. 9
Transformers: The Last Knight