What's New on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in December 2021

The final month of the year brings good tidings, good cheer, and a whole ton of streaming options. Netflix continues its parade of potential Oscar darlings with Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dogand Adam McKay's satirical Don't Look Up, featuring a ridiculous all-star cast. Not to be outdone, HBO Max continues its blockbuster year with The Matrix Resurrections, which can't be missed, in the middle of the month.

Disney+ will headline December not with a new season of The Mandalorian, but with its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which drops at the very end of the month. The Mickey Mouse company's streaming service is also home to several family Christmas favorites, as well as Frozen's Arendelle Yule Log.

Other highlights in December include Yellowstone spin-off 1883, premiering Dec. 19 on Paramount+. The ViacomCBS service will also become the streaming home to the original Screamtrilogy and a few other Wes Craven creations. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video boasts the final season of sci-fi gemThe Expanse. Peacock brings holiday episodes of NBC sitcoms, as well as the charming new competition show Baking It, hosted by SNLalums Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg.

There is so much to watch this month, and we won't keep you from it any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in December below.