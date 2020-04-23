Amazon Prime Video is bringing some exciting new originals and quite a few classic movies to its subscription library throughout the month of April. Amazon's original series highlights include Tales from the Loop, a retrofuturist sci-fi series from executive producer Matt Reeves (which debuted April 3), and Bosch, the dependable cop show that's back for Season 6 (which launched April 17).

Movies also added to Prime this month include 2019's mind-bending prestige horror indie The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson (April 16), and a large selection of James Bond movies upgraded to 4k UHD (April 1). Perhaps most exciting of all, the Jonas Brothers will release a concert documentary of their Happiness Begins tour titled, Happiness Continues, a Jonas Brothers Concert Film (April 24).

If you're looking for more streaming options, check out what's new on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, too.

The full list of what's new on Prime Video in April is below.

New in April - Available for Streaming on Prime Video

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle's War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Movies

Invisible Life - Amazon Original movie (2019)



Series

Tales from the Loop - Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Les Misérables - Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Movies

Selah and the Spades - Amazon Original movie (2019)



Series

Bosch - Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 24

Happiness Continues, a Jonas Brothers Concert Film

April 29

Footloose (2011)





New in April - Available for Purchase on Prime Video

April 7

The Turning (2020)

Underwater (2020)





New in April - Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

April 1

The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox)



April 2

Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access)

April 5

World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

April 9

The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access)

April 10

IT: Chapter 2 (HBO)

April 12

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix)

Insecure: Season 4 (HBO)

Run: Season 1 (HBO)

April 16

Joker (2019) (HBO)

April 26

Vida: Season 3 (STARZ)