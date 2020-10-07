It's almost November, which means — according to Netflix — it's officially OK for you to start consuming nothing but holiday programming. Luckily, the streaming platform is here to help with a lot of upcoming programming, whether you want to get in the spirit or you're not feeling very celebratory at all.

If you'd rather immerse yourself in some TV rather than overload on holiday cheer, Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of The Crown, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15. On the other hand, there are a host of star-studded Christmas movies coming in November, including some highly anticipated sequels like The Christmas Chronicles 2, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, which drops on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens and premiering Thursday, Nov. 19.

Find out what else is new on Netflix in November 2020 below.

TBA

Überweihnachten (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)



Nov. 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

Nov. 15

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)



Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix Film)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!