Amazon is ready to bring quite a few unholy delights just in time for Halloween. Welcome to the Blumhouse is Amazon's new horror anthology that consists of eight movies all produced by Blumhouse Television, the first four of which — Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye, and Nocturne — will drop in October. The exciting anthology series taps a diverse array of directors and producers (including Priyanka Chopra!) for a series of chilling stories about the destructive and redemptive qualities of familial love. 

Also heading to Amazon Prime Video this month are some great binge options, including Halloween classics like 30 Days of Night and John Carpenter's Vampires and the new series from Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers, which goes ghost-hunting on All Hallow's Eve eve, Oct. 30.

Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime in October below.  

Here's What's New to Stream in October on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Oct. 1
30 Days Of Night
40 & Single Season 1   
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1   
America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1 
Battlefield Earth  
The Big Hit    
Blood Ties 
Cisco Kid: Season 1
Cities of the Underworld Season 1 
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1 
The Da Vinci Code    
The Departed    
Drugstore Cowboy  
Eight Millimeter  
Funny Girl  
The Gambler Wore A Gun  
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3   
Girl, Interrupted 
The Great British Baking Show Season 1  
The Grudge 3    
Guess Who 
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror  
Joe   
John Carpenter's Vampires 
Killers  
Kindred Spirits   
A Knight's Tale  
La Sucursal  
Liar Season 1   
The Loudest Voice Season 1  
Madea's Big Happy Family 
The Mask Of Zorro   
The Mothman Prophecies     
Mrs. Wilson Season 1 
Mud  
Mystery Road Season 1   
National Security  
Next Level  
Noose For A Gunman  
Nurse   
PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1  
The Pianist      
Quantum Of Solace 
Raging Bull  
Señorita Justice  
Southside With You 
Spaceballs 
Species  
Tales of Tomorrow Season 1  
Thanks For Sharing 
Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1
Triumph Of The Spirit   
The Wedding Planner   

Oct. 2 
Bug Diaries Halloween Special [Trailer]
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 [Trailer]

Oct. 6  
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]
Mr. Robot: Season 4
The Transporter Refueled 

Oct. 8 
Archive

Oct. 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers 
Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 10 
Jack And Jill 

Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]

Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing

Oct. 15
Halal Love Story 
Playing With Fire 

Oct. 16
Time (2020)
What the Constitution Means to Me 

Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love 

Oct. 23
Mirzapur Season 2 

Oct. 26
What To Expect When You're Expecting 

Oct. 27
Battle Los Angeles

Oct. 29
Soorarai Pottru 

Oct. 30
Truth Seekers Season 1

Oct. 31
I'll See You In My Dreams

<em>Under One Roof</em>Under One Roof