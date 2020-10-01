Amazon is ready to bring quite a few unholy delights just in time for Halloween. Welcome to the Blumhouse is Amazon's new horror anthology that consists of eight movies all produced by Blumhouse Television, the first four of which — Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye, and Nocturne — will drop in October. The exciting anthology series taps a diverse array of directors and producers (including Priyanka Chopra!) for a series of chilling stories about the destructive and redemptive qualities of familial love.

Also heading to Amazon Prime Video this month are some great binge options, including Halloween classics like 30 Days of Night and John Carpenter's Vampires and the new series from Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers, which goes ghost-hunting on All Hallow's Eve eve, Oct. 30.

Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime in October below.

Oct. 1

30 Days Of Night

40 & Single Season 1

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1

America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1

Battlefield Earth

The Big Hit

Blood Ties

Cisco Kid: Season 1

Cities of the Underworld Season 1

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Da Vinci Code

The Departed

Drugstore Cowboy

Eight Millimeter

Funny Girl

The Gambler Wore A Gun

Get Shorty Seasons 1-3

Girl, Interrupted

The Great British Baking Show Season 1

The Grudge 3

Guess Who

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Joe

John Carpenter's Vampires

Killers

Kindred Spirits

A Knight's Tale

La Sucursal

Liar Season 1

The Loudest Voice Season 1

Madea's Big Happy Family

The Mask Of Zorro

The Mothman Prophecies

Mrs. Wilson Season 1

Mud

Mystery Road Season 1

National Security

Next Level

Noose For A Gunman

Nurse

PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1

The Pianist

Quantum Of Solace

Raging Bull

Señorita Justice

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Species

Tales of Tomorrow Season 1

Thanks For Sharing

Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1

Triumph Of The Spirit

The Wedding Planner

Oct. 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special [Trailer]

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 [Trailer]

Oct. 6

Black Box [Trailer]

The Lie [Trailer]

Mr. Robot: Season 4

The Transporter Refueled

Oct. 8

Archive

Oct. 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 10

Jack And Jill

Oct. 13

Evil Eye [Trailer]

Nocturne [Trailer]

Oct. 14

A Most Beautiful Thing

Oct. 15

Halal Love Story

Playing With Fire

Oct. 16

Time (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love

Oct. 23

Mirzapur Season 2

Oct. 26

What To Expect When You're Expecting

Oct. 27

Battle Los Angeles

Oct. 29

Soorarai Pottru

Oct. 30

Truth Seekers Season 1

Oct. 31

I'll See You In My Dreams