Amazon is ready to bring quite a few unholy delights just in time for Halloween. Welcome to the Blumhouse is Amazon's new horror anthology that consists of eight movies all produced by Blumhouse Television, the first four of which — Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye, and Nocturne — will drop in October. The exciting anthology series taps a diverse array of directors and producers (including Priyanka Chopra!) for a series of chilling stories about the destructive and redemptive qualities of familial love.
Also heading to Amazon Prime Video this month are some great binge options, including Halloween classics like 30 Days of Night and John Carpenter's Vampires and the new series from Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers, which goes ghost-hunting on All Hallow's Eve eve, Oct. 30.
Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime in October below.
Oct. 1
30 Days Of Night
40 & Single Season 1
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1
America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1
Battlefield Earth
The Big Hit
Blood Ties
Cisco Kid: Season 1
Cities of the Underworld Season 1
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
The Gambler Wore A Gun
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3
Girl, Interrupted
The Great British Baking Show Season 1
The Grudge 3
Guess Who
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
A Knight's Tale
La Sucursal
Liar Season 1
The Loudest Voice Season 1
Madea's Big Happy Family
The Mask Of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
Mrs. Wilson Season 1
Mud
Mystery Road Season 1
National Security
Next Level
Noose For A Gunman
Nurse
PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1
The Pianist
Quantum Of Solace
Raging Bull
Señorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Tales of Tomorrow Season 1
Thanks For Sharing
Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1
Triumph Of The Spirit
The Wedding Planner
Oct. 2
Bug Diaries Halloween Special [Trailer]
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 [Trailer]
Oct. 6
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]
Mr. Robot: Season 4
The Transporter Refueled
Oct. 8
Archive
Oct. 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers
Terminator: Dark Fate
Oct. 10
Jack And Jill
Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]
Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing
Oct. 15
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
Oct. 16
Time (2020)
What the Constitution Means to Me
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love
Oct. 23
Mirzapur Season 2
Oct. 26
What To Expect When You're Expecting
Oct. 27
Battle Los Angeles
Oct. 29
Soorarai Pottru
Oct. 30
Truth Seekers Season 1
Oct. 31
I'll See You In My Dreams