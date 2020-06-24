And now, the end is near, as these titles face the final curtain on Netflix. Letting movies and TV shows expire from the service is Netflix's way, and a whole bunch of great movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming service in July. Watch them now so you won't find yourself singing "Regrets, I've had a few."

Shows and movies expiring from Netflix in July include all five seasons of the Freeform family drama The Fosters, about two moms raising four adopted children; the Marvel romp Ant-Man and the Wasp with Paul Rudd; the enigmatic and acclaimed sci-fi thriller Under the Skin, in which Scarlett Johansson plays an otherworldly woman preying on men in Scotland; and the Back to the Future trilogy.

You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July 2020 below. Meanwhile, find out what's coming to Netflix in July right here.

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters Seasons 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd; Ant-Man and the Wasp Photo: Marvel Studios



