And now, the end is near, as these titles face the final curtain on Netflix. Letting movies and TV shows expire from the service is Netflix's way, and a whole bunch of great movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming service in July. Watch them now so you won't find yourself singing "Regrets, I've had a few."
Shows and movies expiring from Netflix in July include all five seasons of the Freeform family drama The Fosters, about two moms raising four adopted children; the Marvel romp Ant-Man and the Wasp with Paul Rudd; the enigmatic and acclaimed sci-fi thriller Under the Skin, in which Scarlett Johansson plays an otherworldly woman preying on men in Scotland; and the Back to the Future trilogy.
You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July 2020 below. Meanwhile, find out what's coming to Netflix in July right here.
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters Seasons 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Metres Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2
July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory