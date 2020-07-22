Some might view movies and shows expiring from Netflix as a downer, but I consider it to be more like graduation. Netflix is their mother, raising these movies and shows through their formative streaming years, and shedding a tear as they grow up, move out, and forge their own future. Oh wait, that's now how it works at all. Netflix, the king of streaming, IS the goal for an older movie to maintain its longevity. Once it's off Netflix, it's essentially abandoned to the ether, never to heard from again — OK, that might be a little dramatic, but still, there's a lot going out next month as Netflix's new titles roll in for August.

On TV side, the biggest loss is the hit British teen drama Skins, which is like Euphoria, but set in suburban England — and trust me it's good enough to make you want to watch seven seasons in in a week and half (we believe in you!). We're also losing some of our favorite movie franchises in August including Bad Boys and The Karate Kid (the latter of which is pretty bad timing, considering the spin-off series Cobra Kai is migrating from YouTube to Netflix next month as well), along with some indie darlings like Blue is the Warmest Color, which you will need to binge before the month is out.

You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August 2020 below. Meanwhile, find out what's coming to Netflix in August right here.

Aug. 1

Skins Season 1-7

Aug. 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor Season 1-2

Aug. 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Aug. 18

The Incident

Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Aug. 21

Just Go With It

Aug. 23

Fanatic

Aug. 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Aug. 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Aug. 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

Find out what's coming to Netflix in August 2020 right here.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith yelling at each other while holding machine guns to defend themselves in a scene from the film 'Bad Boys', 1995. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images



