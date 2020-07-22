Some might view movies and shows expiring from Netflix as a downer, but I consider it to be more like graduation. Netflix is their mother, raising these movies and shows through their formative streaming years, and shedding a tear as they grow up, move out, and forge their own future. Oh wait, that's now how it works at all. Netflix, the king of streaming, IS the goal for an older movie to maintain its longevity. Once it's off Netflix, it's essentially abandoned to the ether, never to heard from again — OK, that might be a little dramatic, but still, there's a lot going out next month as Netflix's new titles roll in for August.
On TV side, the biggest loss is the hit British teen drama Skins, which is like Euphoria, but set in suburban England — and trust me it's good enough to make you want to watch seven seasons in in a week and half (we believe in you!). We're also losing some of our favorite movie franchises in August including Bad Boys and The Karate Kid (the latter of which is pretty bad timing, considering the spin-off series Cobra Kai is migrating from YouTube to Netflix next month as well), along with some indie darlings like Blue is the Warmest Color, which you will need to binge before the month is out.
You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August 2020 below. Meanwhile, find out what's coming to Netflix in August right here.
Aug. 1
Skins Season 1-7
Aug. 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor Season 1-2
Aug. 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Aug. 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Aug. 18
The Incident
Aug. 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Aug. 20
Bad Rap
Aug. 21
Just Go With It
Aug. 23
Fanatic
Aug. 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Aug. 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Aug. 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day
