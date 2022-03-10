What's Coming to Hulu in March 2022

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
There's so much to watch
Things are happening on Hulu in March, starting with plenty of Hulu originals arriving this month. Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout, Hulu's take on the Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos case which dropped on March 3. Amy Schumer has her dramedy Life & Beth coming on March 18, and Dakota Fanning will star in the limited series The Girl from Plainville debuting on March 29.
Hulu originals aren't the only top-tier content coming to the service this month. The FX library will be expanded with American Crime Story Seasons 1-3 and Pose, and Atlanta will premiere its third season on the service on March 25. Hulu will also be the streaming home of the Oscars the day after the Academy Awards ceremony airs on ABC on March 27.
Check out the full list of everything coming to Hulu in March. If you want to know what's leaving the service, TV Guide has you covered on that front as well.
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley (1996)
8MM (1999)
A Made Christmas (2013)
Another Earth (2011)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Beaches (1988)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Scary S Word (2020)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Brothers (2009)
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Casualties of War (1989)
Center Stage (2000)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
The Choice (2016)
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick (2009)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Deficit (2007)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descendants (2011)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Edge (1997)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Feel the Noise (2007)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Freedomland (2006)
Fright Night (1985)
G (2005)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Gift (2000)
Gigli (2003)
Glory (1989)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Green Zone (2010)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider (1999)
Juno (2007)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Margin Call (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
Moby Doc (2021)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
People Like Us (2012)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Predators (2010)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Roxanne (1987)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Sahara (2005)
The Saint (1997)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shine a Light (2008)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)
Single White Female (1992)
Spaced Invaders (1990)
The Square (2017)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride (2005)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Transcendence (2014)
Trapped (2002)
Unstoppable (2010)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Woman in Black (2002)
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Before Midnight (2013)
Oculus (2013)
March 4
Fresh (2022)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta (2021)
Lantern's Lane (2021)
March 5
Stronger (2017)
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)
March 7
American Crime Story: Complete Installments 1-3
Pose: Complete Seasons 1-3
Starkeisha (2022)
March 8
India Sweets & Spices (2021)
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee (2021)
March 12
Multiverse (2021)
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can't Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water (2022)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za'Atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)
March 26
Mass (2021)
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men (2018)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)