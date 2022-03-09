The Best Movies Leaving Hulu This Month (March 2022)

Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Not to give you a case of FOMO, but if you don't watch the movies below that are leaving Hulu at the end of the month, you may never see them AGAIN. But not to worry, you have plenty of time to watch them before they expire from Hulu. Well, most of them.

Our list of what movies to watch before they leave Hulu includes several award winners just in time for Oscar season, including Renée Zellweger's winning performance in the 2019 biopic Judy, following Judy Garland many years after she became a star. If you're looking for something a little more rhythmic and intense, check out why J.K. Simmons won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Screamer in the 2014 powerhouse Whiplash, about a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller) trying to earn a spot in a prestigious jazz conservatory. Also leaving are several Batman movies (the pre-RPat/Bale/Affleck ones), David Lynch's Blue Velvet, and rom-com favorite Sweet Home Alabama.

We have more picks of what movies to watch on Hulu before they expire in March, as well as the whole list of what movies are leaving Hulu in case you'd like to look through it yourself.

For fans of: High school drama/romance/coming-of-age stories

Year: 2018

Director: Greg Berlanti

Stars: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 72



It seems like a betrayal that Hulu is losing the 2018 film Love, Simon in the middle of the month, because Hulu is the exclusive home to the television series Love, Victor, a spin-off of Love, Simon that's set in the same universe. But such are the tenuous bonds when streaming rights are concerned. Therefore, watch Love, Simon — a coming-of-age story about a closeted gay high schooler (Nick Robinson) whose secret may be let out by a blackmailer — now so you can comfortably watch Love, Victor at your leisure.

For fans of: Award-worthy acting, Judy Garland

Year: 2019

Director: Rubert Goold

Stars: Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley

Genre: Drama, Biography

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 66



Before she was wearing "fat suits" and starring in a broadcast true crime miniseries, Renée Zellweger was winning Academy Awards as an A-lister. Her most recent trophy came for playing the title role in Judy, a biopic about The Wizard of Oz's Judy Garland. But rather than singing about rainbows as America's darling, Judy tracks Garland later in her life when substance abuse threatened to derail her career and she couldn't afford to support her family. It's not the uplifting movie you might be looking for, but Zellweger earns every inch of that Oscar.

For fans of: Intelligent sci-fi, Sam Rockwell, minimalism

Year: 2009

Director: Duncan Jones

Stars: Sam Rockwell

Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 67



The movie that opened up the doors of Hollywood to Sam Rockwell was this independent science-fiction film from Duncan Jones (son of David Bowie). Rockwell plays the lone worker at a lunar mining station designed to mine alternative energy resources and send them back to Earth, but as his three-year contract comes to a close, he comes across an astonishing discovery. Already dealing with a heavy case of space madness, Rockwell's character falls further into insanity as he tries to distinguish between reality and isolation-induced mania. It's a thoughtful mystery, the mood of which is magnified by the minimalist production.

For fans of: Screaming, drumming, acting

Year: 2014

Director: Damien Chazelle

Stars: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 88



Damien Chazelle (La La Land) directed this three-time Oscar winner (Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Supporting Actor) and Best Picture nominee about a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller) who is pushed to his limit by an incredibly strict instructor (J.K. Simmons) at a famous music academy in New York City. It's an intense film about the pursuit of artistry that moves along with urgency thanks to Chazelle's eye.

Leaving Hulu in March

March 4

Beirut

Iron Mask



March 11

I Met a Girl



March 12

My Best Friend's Girl



March 13

The Man Who Show Liberty Valance



March 14

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Curve



March 15

The Master

Quills

Step



March 17

Gemini Mind



March 20

G.I. Jane





March 23

The Addams Family





March 24

Soldiers of Fortune



March 25

Judy





March 31

Airplane

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow

Blue Velvet

Borat

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunston Checks In

Edward Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King Of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Too

Look Who's Talking Now

Major League

Midnight In Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge

Not Easily Broken

The Omen

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid And The Whale

Star Trek Beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When In Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black

