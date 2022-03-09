The Best Movies Leaving Hulu This Month (March 2022)

Join or Sign In
Head to the Moon and get some Whiplash while watching some Batman movies
Not to give you a case of FOMO, but if you don't watch the movies below that are leaving Hulu at the end of the month, you may never see them AGAIN. But not to worry, you have plenty of time to watch them before they expire from Hulu. Well, most of them.
Our list of what movies to watch before they leave Hulu includes several award winners just in time for Oscar season, including Renée Zellweger's winning performance in the 2019 biopic Judy, following Judy Garland many years after she became a star. If you're looking for something a little more rhythmic and intense, check out why J.K. Simmons won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Screamer in the 2014 powerhouse Whiplash, about a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller) trying to earn a spot in a prestigious jazz conservatory. Also leaving are several Batman movies (the pre-RPat/Bale/Affleck ones), David Lynch's Blue Velvet, and rom-com favorite Sweet Home Alabama.
We have more picks of what movies to watch on Hulu before they expire in March, as well as the whole list of what movies are leaving Hulu in case you'd like to look through it yourself.
For fans of: High school drama/romance/coming-of-age stories
Year: 2018
Director: Greg Berlanti
Stars: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Rating: PG-13
Metacritic score: 72
It seems like a betrayal that Hulu is losing the 2018 film Love, Simon in the middle of the month, because Hulu is the exclusive home to the television series Love, Victor, a spin-off of Love, Simon that's set in the same universe. But such are the tenuous bonds when streaming rights are concerned. Therefore, watch Love, Simon — a coming-of-age story about a closeted gay high schooler (Nick Robinson) whose secret may be let out by a blackmailer — now so you can comfortably watch Love, Victor at your leisure.
For fans of: Award-worthy acting, Judy Garland
Year: 2019
Director: Rubert Goold
Stars: Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley
Genre: Drama, Biography
Rating: PG-13
Metacritic score: 66
Before she was wearing "fat suits" and starring in a broadcast true crime miniseries, Renée Zellweger was winning Academy Awards as an A-lister. Her most recent trophy came for playing the title role in Judy, a biopic about The Wizard of Oz's Judy Garland. But rather than singing about rainbows as America's darling, Judy tracks Garland later in her life when substance abuse threatened to derail her career and she couldn't afford to support her family. It's not the uplifting movie you might be looking for, but Zellweger earns every inch of that Oscar.
For fans of: Intelligent sci-fi, Sam Rockwell, minimalism
Year: 2009
Director: Duncan Jones
Stars: Sam Rockwell
Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller
Rating: R
Metacritic score: 67
The movie that opened up the doors of Hollywood to Sam Rockwell was this independent science-fiction film from Duncan Jones (son of David Bowie). Rockwell plays the lone worker at a lunar mining station designed to mine alternative energy resources and send them back to Earth, but as his three-year contract comes to a close, he comes across an astonishing discovery. Already dealing with a heavy case of space madness, Rockwell's character falls further into insanity as he tries to distinguish between reality and isolation-induced mania. It's a thoughtful mystery, the mood of which is magnified by the minimalist production.
For fans of: Screaming, drumming, acting
Year: 2014
Director: Damien Chazelle
Stars: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Metacritic score: 88
Damien Chazelle (La La Land) directed this three-time Oscar winner (Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Supporting Actor) and Best Picture nominee about a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller) who is pushed to his limit by an incredibly strict instructor (J.K. Simmons) at a famous music academy in New York City. It's an intense film about the pursuit of artistry that moves along with urgency thanks to Chazelle's eye.
March 4
Beirut
Iron Mask
March 11
I Met a Girl
March 12
My Best Friend's Girl
March 13
The Man Who Show Liberty Valance
March 14
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Curve
March 15
The Master
Quills
Step
March 17
Gemini Mind
March 20
G.I. Jane
March 23
The Addams Family
March 24
Soldiers of Fortune
March 25
Judy
March 31
Airplane
Ali
Almost Famous
Baby Mama
Batman
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beaches
Beerfest
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Big Top Pee-Wee
Blow
Blue Velvet
Borat
Casualties of War
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
The Crazies
Cujo
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dance Flick
Date Night
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Toil and Trouble
Dunston Checks In
Edward Scissorhands
The Firm
Flatliners
The Freshman
Furry Vengeance
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Grown Ups
Head of State
Hitman: Agent 47
The Holiday
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Impossible
Internal Affairs
Jagged Edge
The King Of Comedy
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Too
Look Who's Talking Now
Major League
Midnight In Paris
The Missing
Moon
Moulin Rouge
Not Easily Broken
The Omen
Panic Room
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phenomenon
Platoon Leader
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Revolutionary Road
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
The Royal Tenenbaums
Safe
The Sandlot
Second Act
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Noon
Single White Female
Sixteen Candles
The Squid And The Whale
Star Trek Beyond
Stick It
Sweet Home Alabama
Sydney White
The Tailor of Panama
Terms of Endearment
Vertical Limit
Victor Frankenstein
The Wackness
When In Rome
Where Hope Grows
Whiplash
Within
The Woman in Black