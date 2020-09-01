There's no doubt about it: This has been a strange year for everybody. Months last anywhere from four days to 12 weeks, depending on what our internal clock says, but I have it on good authority that it's now September. And that means we're ready to start bingeing all the brand new fall series and movies headed our way.

On Sept. 4, Disney debuts its highly-anticipated live action remake of the animated classic Mulan — for the price of $29.99 — exclusively on the streaming platform. Other options for September include Becoming, a new heartwarming docuseries produced by LeBron James that debuts Sept. 18 and explores the origin stories of talented athletes, musicians, and entertainers. Then, on Sept. 25, Disney+ will debut Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, a new movie about a teenager who is second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria who is burnt out on royal duties until she discovers she has superpowers. It is then that she is invited to join a secret society alongside other extraordinary second-born royals who are charged with keeping the world safe.

How to Watch Disney's Live-Action Mulan

Also on Sept. 25 you can check out National Geographic's newest original series, Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which offers viewers an all-access pass to Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

You can see what else is coming to Disney+ in September below.

Sept. 4

Ancient China from Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Mulan (Disney+ Original available with Premiere Access only for $29.99)

Muppets Now Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Never Been Kissed

One Day at Disney Episode 140 "Alice Taylor: Studiolab" (Disney+ Original)

Pixar in Real Life Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

Weird but True Episode 304 "Germs" (Disney+ Original)

The Wolverine

Sept. 11

One Day at Disney Episode 141 "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier" (Disney+ Original)

Weird but True Episode 305 "Photography" (Disney+ Original)

Sept. 18

Becoming Season 1 (Disney+ Original) [Trailer]

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)

Europe from Above (Season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (Season 1-7)

One Day at Disney Episode 142 "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian" (Disney+ Original)

Soy Luna (Season 2-3)

Violetta (Season 3)

Weird but True Episode 306 "Trains" (Disney+ Original)

Wicked Tuna (Season 9)

Sept. 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Season Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Muppet Babies (Season 2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original)

Sydney to the Max (Season 2)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)