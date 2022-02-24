X

What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2022

We're ready to spend another season with Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown

Kat Moon

A slew of new titles will be coming to Netflix in March, but one in particular is, with good reason, gaining the most buzz. Bridgerton is back, everyone! The sexy period drama produced by Shonda Rhimes, one of the most-viewed Netflix series of all time, returns for Season 2 on March 25. While the first installment saw Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) meet her match in Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), this season will follow the romance between Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Their story is based on the events in the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Another series we're keeping a close eye on is the four-part documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Premiering March 16, the show examines the downfall of Sarma Melngailis, who went from being a celebrity restaurateur to the "Vegan Fugitive." She began committing crimes after marrying a man who claimed he could make her dreams come true — including turning her dog immortal. The docuseries is directed by Chris Smith, who credits includeTiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

On the film side, The Adam Project — starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner — drops March 11. The sci-fi movie tells the story of a pilot who travels back in time to partner with his younger self on a mission. Another exciting addition to the streaming platform is Boots Riley's 2018 film Sorry to Bother You. It follows Cassius "Cash" Green (LaKeith Stanfield), a Black telemarketer who learns to use a "white voice" to excel at his job. Plus, the final season of the gone-too-soon NBC drama Good Girls finally hits Netflix.

Here's the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2022.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

 Netflix

Coming to Netflix in March

Coming soon
800 Meters
Tomorrow

March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander

March 2
Against the Ice 
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 
Savage Rhythm

March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 
Midnight at the Pera Palace 
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit 
Making Fun 
Meskina 
Pieces of Her

March 5
Beirut

March 7
Good Girls: Season 4

March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl 
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing 
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment 
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany 
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone 
Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project

March 12
Dunkirk

March 13
London Has Fallen

March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation 
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes 
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go

March 16
Pedal to Metal 
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby 
Soil

March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question 
Animal: Season 2 
Black Crab 
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love 
Human Resources 
Is It Cake? 
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African

March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands

March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure

March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 
Transformers: BotBots

March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

March 28
The Imitation Game

March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6 
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ

Leaving Netflix in March

March 3
Parker
Safe Haven 

March 6
The Secret 

March 15
Howards End 

March 21
Philomena 

March 27
Lawless 

March 28
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black 

March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good As It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview With the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West