We're ready to spend another season with Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown
A slew of new titles will be coming to Netflix in March, but one in particular is, with good reason, gaining the most buzz. Bridgerton is back, everyone! The sexy period drama produced by Shonda Rhimes, one of the most-viewed Netflix series of all time, returns for Season 2 on March 25. While the first installment saw Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) meet her match in Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), this season will follow the romance between Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Their story is based on the events in the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
Another series we're keeping a close eye on is the four-part documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Premiering March 16, the show examines the downfall of Sarma Melngailis, who went from being a celebrity restaurateur to the "Vegan Fugitive." She began committing crimes after marrying a man who claimed he could make her dreams come true — including turning her dog immortal. The docuseries is directed by Chris Smith, who credits includeTiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.
On the film side, The Adam Project — starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner — drops March 11. The sci-fi movie tells the story of a pilot who travels back in time to partner with his younger self on a mission. Another exciting addition to the streaming platform is Boots Riley's 2018 film Sorry to Bother You. It follows Cassius "Cash" Green (LaKeith Stanfield), a Black telemarketer who learns to use a "white voice" to excel at his job. Plus, the final season of the gone-too-soon NBC drama Good Girls finally hits Netflix.
Here's the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2022.
Coming soon
800 Meters
Tomorrow
March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against the Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 6
The Secret
March 15
Howards End
March 21
Philomena
March 27
Lawless
March 28
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good As It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview With the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West