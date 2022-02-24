A slew of new titles will be coming to Netflix in March, but one in particular is, with good reason, gaining the most buzz. Bridgerton is back, everyone! The sexy period drama produced by Shonda Rhimes, one of the most-viewed Netflix series of all time, returns for Season 2 on March 25. While the first installment saw Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) meet her match in Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), this season will follow the romance between Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Their story is based on the events in the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Another series we're keeping a close eye on is the four-part documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Premiering March 16, the show examines the downfall of Sarma Melngailis, who went from being a celebrity restaurateur to the "Vegan Fugitive." She began committing crimes after marrying a man who claimed he could make her dreams come true — including turning her dog immortal. The docuseries is directed by Chris Smith, who credits includeTiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

On the film side, The Adam Project — starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner — drops March 11. The sci-fi movie tells the story of a pilot who travels back in time to partner with his younger self on a mission. Another exciting addition to the streaming platform is Boots Riley's 2018 film Sorry to Bother You. It follows Cassius "Cash" Green (LaKeith Stanfield), a Black telemarketer who learns to use a "white voice" to excel at his job. Plus, the final season of the gone-too-soon NBC drama Good Girls finally hits Netflix.

Here's the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2022.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton Netflix

Coming to Netflix in March

Coming soon

800 Meters

Tomorrow



March 1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

The Green Mile

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander



March 2

Against the Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm



March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!



March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her



March 5

Beirut



March 7

Good Girls: Season 4



March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You



March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5



March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma's World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between



March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

The Adam Project



March 12

Dunkirk



March 13

London Has Fallen



March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.

Marilyn's Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go



March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones



March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil



March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African



March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands



March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure



March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals



March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots



March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves



March 28

The Imitation Game



March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike



March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King



March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ



Leaving Netflix in March

March 3

Parker

Safe Haven



March 6

The Secret



March 15

Howards End



March 21

Philomena



March 27

Lawless



March 28

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom



March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black



March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good As It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview With the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

