Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
A new year has begun on Netflix!
You may not want to come to terms with the fact that a new year is around the corner, but it is and with it will come a lot more content. Netflix has released its schedule for what's coming to (and leaving) the service in January.
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for the first part of the final season of Ozark (try saying that three times fast) and the Byrdes are in deep, deep trouble heading into the final chapter of their saga. Also on the thriller front is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on a Hitchcockian trope, starring Kristen Bell. That drops on Netflix at the end of the month. If you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, January will also bring a new season of Too Hot to Handle, which forces ridiculously attractive people to live together but they can't have sex without costing the rest of their housemates money.
As for what's leaving Netflix, Twilight fans need to get their Cullen fix in now because all five films are leaving the service at the end of January. Netflix will also be saying goodbye to The Bling Ring, The Shannara Chronicles, and more.
Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2022 below.
All Of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3
Jan. 11
Dear Mother
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González - The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War
My Father's Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
Jan. 1
Snowpiercer
Jan. 5
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Jan. 10
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Jan. 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Jan. 21
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General's Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island