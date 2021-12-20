You may not want to come to terms with the fact that a new year is around the corner, but it is and with it will come a lot more content. Netflix has released its schedule for what's coming to (and leaving) the service in January.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for the first part of the final season of Ozark (try saying that three times fast) and the Byrdes are in deep, deep trouble heading into the final chapter of their saga. Also on the thriller front is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on a Hitchcockian trope, starring Kristen Bell. That drops on Netflix at the end of the month. If you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, January will also bring a new season of Too Hot to Handle, which forces ridiculously attractive people to live together but they can't have sex without costing the rest of their housemates money.

As for what's leaving Netflix, Twilight fans need to get their Cullen fix in now because all five films are leaving the service at the end of January. Netflix will also be saying goodbye to The Bling Ring, The Shannara Chronicles, and more.

Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2022 below.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Coming soon

All Of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein



Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo



Jan. 4

Action Pack



Jan. 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde



Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland



Jan. 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2



Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3



Jan. 11

Dear Mother



Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster



Jan. 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier



Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy



Jan. 16

Phantom Thread



Jan. 17

After We Fell



Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble



Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González - The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3



Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment



Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich - The Edge of War

My Father's Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay



Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir



Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos



Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery



Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window



Leaving Netflix in January



Jan. 1

Snowpiercer



Jan. 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5



Jan. 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax



Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4



Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television



Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight



Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront



Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2



Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General's Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

