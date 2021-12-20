X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January 2022

A new year has begun on Netflix!

93407049313130463381390783152n.jpg
Megan Vick

You may not want to come to terms with the fact that a new year is around the corner, but it is and with it will come a lot more content. Netflix has released its schedule for what's coming to (and leaving) the service in January. 

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for the first part of the final season of Ozark (try saying that three times fast) and the Byrdes are in deep, deep trouble heading into the final chapter of their saga. Also on the thriller front is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on a Hitchcockian trope, starring Kristen Bell. That drops on Netflix at the end of the month. If you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, January will also bring a new season of Too Hot to Handle, which forces ridiculously attractive people to live together but they can't have sex without costing the rest of their housemates money. 

As for what's leaving Netflix, Twilight fans need to get their Cullen fix in now because all five films are leaving the service at the end of January. Netflix will also be saying goodbye to The Bling Ring, The Shannara Chronicles, and more. 

Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2022 below. 

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark

 STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Coming soon

All Of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo

Jan. 4
Action Pack

Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde

Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland

Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2

Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3

Jan. 11
Dear Mother

Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier

Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy

Jan. 16
Phantom Thread

Jan. 17
After We Fell

Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González - The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment

Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War
My Father's Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir

Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

Leaving Netflix in January


Jan. 1
Snowpiercer

Jan. 5
Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Jan. 10
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight

Jan. 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront

Jan. 21
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General's Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island