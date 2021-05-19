What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in June 2021

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Hulu

Summer is coming next month, and so are a lot of new streaming options on Hulu. The top of the month will bring a new season of American Ninja Warrior, courtesy of NBC, along with the cult classic film Jennifer's Body and straight-up classic The Big Chill. Later in the month, Hulu will premiere Season 2 of Love, Victor and we'll follow the titular character as he navigates another year at school after coming out to his parents. Things are definitely going to get messy, but it remains a heartwarming and great binge that the family can enjoy.

The family can also enjoy The Croods: A New Age on June 9 and Bratz: The Movieon June 21. If you are worried about last chance watches, you better watch Die Hard, Napoleon Dynamite, The Sandlot, and more before they leave Hulu at the end of the month. Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving Hulu below.

June 1

Changing the Game: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting... (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)



June 2

America's Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)



June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)



June 4

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)



June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)



June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)



June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)



June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)



June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)



June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)



June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy's Wonderland (2021)



June 14

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)



June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)



June 17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)



June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)



June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)



June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 - 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 - 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)



June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)



June 23

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)



June 24

An American Haunting (2006)



June 25

False Positive (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)



June 26

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)



June 27

Safer at Home (2021)



June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)



June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)



Leaving Hulu in June 2021

June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)



June 5

The Appearance (2018)



June 11

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)



June 17

Identity (2003)



June 30

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

The Birdcage (1997)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Smart (2008)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

