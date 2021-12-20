What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in January 2022

There are few better ways to start the new year than to comfortably lounge on the couch and watch a show or movie, and Hulu's January slate has plenty to keep you entertained. The platform's most anticipated original series of the month is undoubtedly How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of CBS's hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Hulu's #HIMYF follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as an older version of her from the future (Kim Cattrall) tells her son about how she met his father, recounting events beginning in 2022.

Hulu also has a slew of network releases scheduled for January. The premiere of Season 26 of ABC's The Bachelor with medical sales representative Clayton Echard as the lead is available on Jan. 4, while the premiere of Season 8 of black-ish, ABC's sitcom following a Black family living in a predominantly white neighborhood, drops on Hulu Jan. 6. And if you're looking for classics on the service, there are many options. To start, six Star Trek films and the two Sex and the City movies are available on the platform beginning Jan. 1.

Here's what coming to and leaving Hulu in January 2022.

Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father Hulu

Coming to Hulu

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10,000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier's Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)



Jan. 2

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (2007)



Jan. 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)



Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere



Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere



Jan. 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere



Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)



Jan. 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)



Jan. 11

I'm Your Man (2021)



Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)



Jan. 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)



Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)



Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)



Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere



Jan. 19

Darwin's Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)



Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)



Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere



Jan. 22

American Night (2021)



Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere



Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)



Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)



Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere



Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)



Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)



Jan. 31

Monarch: Series Premiere



Leaving Hulu

Jan. 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)



Jan. 3

Maggie's Plan (2015)



Jan. 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don't Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)



Jan. 8

In a World... (2013)



Jan. 10

I'm Your Man (2021)



Jan. 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)



Jan. 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)



Jan. 21

The Tax Collector (2020)



Jan. 25

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)



Jan. 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year's Eve (2011)

No Sleep 'til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)

