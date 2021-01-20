What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in February 2021

If you're the type of person who is already making predictions for awards season, then you're going to want to make sure you pay attention to Hulu in February, when the streaming service debuts The United States vs. Billie Holiday, with Andra Day putting her spin on the legendary R&B crooner on Feb. 26. For the movie buffs, Nomadland, which is expected to be a frontrunner at the Academy Awards, will start streaming on Feb. 19.

February will also add some cult favorite movies to the service includingMars Attacks!, Me Myself and Irene, and American Psycho, but you need to watch the latter two quickly because they are only on Hulu for the month and will be leaving after Feb. 28. For those looking for something romantic to watch during Valentine's Day season, Hulu is adding Some Kind of Wonderfuland You've Got Mail to its library at the top of the month.

Check out what else is coming to Hulu in February 2021 below.

Feb. 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer (2020)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen's Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998)



Feb. 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1



Feb. 4

12 Hour Shift (2000)



Feb. 5

The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)



Feb. 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere



Feb. 11

Then Came You (2019)



Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013)



Feb. 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere



Feb. 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)



Feb. 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)



Feb. 17

Logan Lucky (2017)



Feb. 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)



Feb. 19

Nomadland (2021)



Feb. 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

Dredd (2012)



Feb. 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere



Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)



Leaving Hulu

Feb. 8

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)



Feb. 10

The Girl Next Door (1999)



Feb. 14

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir of Echoes (1999)



Feb. 28

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)

