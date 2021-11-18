What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in December 2021

Can you believe we are heading into the last month of 2021? There's no better way to escape the insane passage of time than to dig into some new series to stream, or old ones to binge. Hulu wants to help you with that endeavor in December with new seasons of Letterkenny (Dec. 26), Pen15Season 3 (Dec. 3), the landmark 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Dec. 2), along with a handful of Christmas specials and other goodies.

While fall premiere season has pretty much ended, NBC will air special premieres for some of its new midseason shows in December that will stream the next day on Hulu. The comedies American Auto and Grand Crew will be available on the service starting Dec. 14 and 15 respectively. If none of that appeals to you, check out some of the fun movies coming to Hulu in December, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Princess Bride.

The full calendar of what's coming to and leaving Hulu in December is below.

Dec. 1

Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back To School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo (1983)

The Curse

Days Of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

Erik The Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend's Wedding

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She's Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something's Gotta Give

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II



Dec. 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem: Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1

The East



Dec. 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako



Dec. 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13



Dec. 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special

World War Z



Dec. 8

People's Choice Awards



Dec. 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Season 1

Creamerie: Complete Season 1

Swan Song



Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition

Beach



Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation

American Auto: Series Premiere



Dec. 15

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Rising Wolf



Dec. 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman



Dec. 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn



Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)



Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)



LEAVING HULU

Dec. 9

Child's Play (2019)



Dec. 10

Rogue (2020)



Dec. 12

Eye In The Sky



Dec. 16

Nostalgia



Dec. 19

Crawl



Dec. 28

Bratz: The Movie



Dec. 31

10,000 BC (2008)

127 Hours

A Christmas Carol

A Nanny For Christmas

All The Right Moves

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed

Bloody Sunday

Blue City

Bohemian Rhapsody

Candyman 3: Day Of The Dead

Cedar Rapids

Conspiracy Theory

Dark Shadows (2012)

Date Night

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

Enemy At The Gates

Escape From Alcatraz

The Fighter

The Fly

Friday The 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Prada To Nada

Gattaca

The Gift

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hell Or High Water

Inception

Jack And Jill

Joseph: King Of Dreams

Killers

Kiss The Girls

Light It Up

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meet The Spartans

Michael Clayton

My Bloody Valentine

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Recruit

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road To Perdition

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rustler's Rhapsody

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Shark Tale

Shrek

Shrek 2

Signs

The Social Network

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Sweet Home Alabama

The Tenant

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Vantage Point

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

Wrong Turn 2

Yes Man

