What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in December 2021

Can you believe we are heading into the last month of 2021? There's no better way to escape the insane passage of time than to dig into some new series to stream, or old ones to binge. Hulu wants to help you with that endeavor in December with new seasons of Letterkenny (Dec. 26), Pen15Season 3 (Dec. 3), the landmark 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Dec. 2), along with a handful of Christmas specials and other goodies.
While fall premiere season has pretty much ended, NBC will air special premieres for some of its new midseason shows in December that will stream the next day on Hulu. The comedies American Auto and Grand Crew will be available on the service starting Dec. 14 and 15 respectively. If none of that appeals to you, check out some of the fun movies coming to Hulu in December, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Princess Bride.
The full calendar of what's coming to and leaving Hulu in December is below.
Dec. 1
Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All is Lost
Armageddon
Back To School
The Bank Job
Behind Enemy Lines
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
The Crazies
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cujo (1983)
The Curse
Days Of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
The Dungeonmaster
Earth To Echo
Erik The Viking
Flightplan
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Her Smell
Hide And Seek
Hollow Man
Holy Man
Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
Hustlers
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Jagged Edge
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
My Best Friend's Wedding
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Regarding Henry
Rio
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
She's Out Of My League
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
Silverado
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
Soda Cracker
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
The Warriors
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Dec. 2
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere
Godfather of Harlem: Season 1
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1
The East
Dec. 3
Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode
Annie Live!: Special
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special
We Need To Do Something
The World Of Kanako
Dec. 6
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13
Dec. 7
Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special
World War Z
Dec. 8
People's Choice Awards
Dec. 9
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Season 1
Creamerie: Complete Season 1
Swan Song
Dec. 13
70th Miss Universe Competition
Beach
Dec. 14
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation
American Auto: Series Premiere
Dec. 15
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
Grand Crew: Series Premiere
Rising Wolf
Dec. 16
Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)
Cryptozoo
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
Dec. 17
Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)
The Nowhere Inn
Dec. 23
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 26
Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 9
Child's Play (2019)
Dec. 10
Rogue (2020)
Dec. 12
Eye In The Sky
Dec. 16
Nostalgia
Dec. 19
Crawl
Dec. 28
Bratz: The Movie
Dec. 31
10,000 BC (2008)
127 Hours
A Christmas Carol
A Nanny For Christmas
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Alienator
All The Right Moves
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed
Back To School
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns
Bloody Sunday
Blue City
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bull Durham
Candyman 3: Day Of The Dead
Cedar Rapids
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
Conspiracy Theory
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
The Curse
Dark Shadows (2012)
Date Night
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
The Dungeonmaster
Enemy At The Gates
Erik The Viking
Escape From Alcatraz
The Fighter
The Fly
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
From Prada To Nada
Gattaca
The Gift
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Hell Or High Water
Hollow Man
Inception
Jack And Jill
Joseph: King Of Dreams
Killers
Kiss The Girls
Light It Up
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meet The Spartans
Michael Clayton
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Recruit
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road To Perdition
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rustler's Rhapsody
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Serendipity
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
Signs
Silverado
The Social Network
Soda Cracker
Something's Gotta Give
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Superbeast
Sweet Home Alabama
The Tenant
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Troll
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Vantage Point
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
When A Man Loves A Woman
Wrong Turn 2
Yes Man
Young Guns