What's Coming to Amazon in March 2021: Coming 2 America, Invincible, and More

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

There's no denying it: Coming 2 America is the flagship entry on Amazon's March 2021 listings. The highly-anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall 1988 comedy arrives for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to watch on March 5. The film takes place 30 years after the original movie when Prince Akeem is finally crowned king of Zamunda, only to discover that he has a 30-year old son back in the States whom he must groom to be the next heir. It is sure to be a laugh riot.

March will also see The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's new series Invincible arrive on the service. The animated superhero show is about a young man who believes his super-powered dad might not be the man he thought he was, which gets more complicated when he develops powers of his own. The voice cast is incredible and includes Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, and Seth Rogen.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Check out everything coming to Amazon in March 2021 below.

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)



March 3

Out of Africa (1985)



March 5

Coming 2 America (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series



March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 *Amazon Original Series



March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)