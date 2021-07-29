What's Coming to Amazon in August 2021

Minnie Driver, Modern Love Amazon

August is around the corner and with it comes some brand new streaming options on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service is expanding its offerings with the second season of the romantic anthology series Modern Love and the premiere of the recently announced Val Kilmer documentary, Val, which will revisit the actor's extensive career with exclusive behind-scenes-footage. Anime fans should look out for Aug. 13 when the fourth and final Evangelion movie, Thrice Upon a Time drops.

If neither of those choices float your boat, you should check out some of the movies being adding to Amazon Prime's extensive library on Aug. 1, including Catch Me If You Can, Anaconda, Center Stage, and more. Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021 below.

Aug. 1

Movies

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)



Series

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)



Aug. 6

Movies

Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Series

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Aug. 13

Movies

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME - Amazon Exclusive (2021)



Series

Modern Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 2



Aug. 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)



Aug. 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)



Aug. 20

Movies

Annette - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)



Aug. 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)



Specials

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021)

