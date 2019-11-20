It's time to head back to the '50s! Amazon Prime has announced all the titles heading to the streaming service in December, and more adventures with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), in all her hilarious glory, is at the top of our Christmas list!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for Season 3 on Friday, Dec. 6, and, as usual, the entire season will drop at once, so plan your holiday binge accordingly. The last we saw Midge, she was locking lips with her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), before heading off on a European tour to open for singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Talk about making a mess of your life and then bouncing!

Also premiering in December is the long-awaited fourth season of The Expanse, which will debut on Friday, Dec. 13. Syfy canceled the beloved interstellar series after its third season, but Amazon Prime generously stepped in to save the show. Now we'll finally be able to see if and how the series will change on its new platform.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for holiday content, there is an absolute deluge available on Amazon too. Snow Dogs is a good option for animal lovers, Starz's A Christmas Carol is obviously a must-see, and you can even travel back to the '90s with Jingle All The Way.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime in December below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 1

A Better Life (2011)

Almost Famous (2000)

Bug (1975)

Footloose (1984)

Hamlet (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

In Secret (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Phase IV (1974)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Aviator (2004)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Spirit (2008)

The Winning Season (2010)

Wednesday, Dec. 3

My Boss' Daughter (2003)

Thursday, Dec. 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)

Friday, Dec. 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3, Amazon Original)

Clifford (Season 1A, Amazon Original)

Inside Edge (Season 2, Amazon Original)

Monday, Dec. 9

Light of My Life (2019)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Fast Color (2019)

Thursday, Dec. 12

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)

Friday, Dec. 13

Bumblebee (2018)

The Expanse (Season 4, Amazon Original)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

The Kid (2019)

Friday, Dec. 20

The Aeronauts (Amazon Original movie)

The Wedding Year (2019)

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Kill Team (2019)

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Night Hunter (2019)

Monday, Dec. 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Man on the Moon (1999)

December 2019

LOL: Last One Laughing (Season 2, Amazon Original)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels With Subscriptions

Sunday, Dec. 1

Green Book (2018, Showtime)

Monday, Dec. 2

A Christmas Carol (2009, STARZ)

Friday, Dec. 6

Deep Water (PBS Masterpiece)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Laurel Canyon (2002, EPIX)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Monday, Dec. 9

Jingle All The Way (1996, Starz)

Show Dogs (2018, Showtime)

Hot in Cleveland (Comedy Central Now)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 3, MTV Hits)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

PGA Presidents Cup (PGA Tour Live)

Monday, Dec. 16

Saving Santa (2013, STARZ)

Friday, Dec. 20

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (Season 14, PBS Kids)

