Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell Netflix/Courtesy of Christopher Wallace Estate

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, March 3 finds the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia and the animated film Bigfoot Family in the top 2 spots, exactly where they've been all week. Rounding out the rest of top 5 are the new documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the twisty psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes, and the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, March 3







1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Bigfoot Family

For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it

In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

For fans of: The Notorious B.I.G. | Is it good?: It doesn't tell Biggie's whole story, but what it does tell is moving

There are few people in music more mythologized than Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, and this doc, which was produced by Wallace's mother, seeks to tell some of the real story of the man behind the rap moniker. If you're looking for a complete portrait of Biggie, you'll have to look elsewhere, but this film is a good primer for anyone who wants to learn more about the tragically short life of an icon. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







7. Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

For fans of: History! | Is it good?: If you can deal with a lot of violence, it's pretty interesting

This historical documentary series uses reenactments to bring to life the history of 16th century Japan, and the bloody power struggles that took place. It's a cool spin on the average historical doc. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. I Care a Lot

For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Sequels, dancing | Is it good?: Maybe just watch the original Step Up

Did you know there were five Step Up movies total? In this one, the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan roles are filled by Ryan Guzman and Kathryn McCormick, who join a dance team together and fall in love as a new development project puts the future of their neighborhood in jeopardy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021