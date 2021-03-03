Sign in to customize your TV listings
Everyone's watching Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, March 3 finds the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia and the animated film Bigfoot Family in the top 2 spots, exactly where they've been all week. Rounding out the rest of top 5 are the new documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the twisty psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes, and the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly.
But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.
Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, March 3
For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!
This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)
For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it
In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 2)
For fans of: The Notorious B.I.G. | Is it good?: It doesn't tell Biggie's whole story, but what it does tell is moving
There are few people in music more mythologized than Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, and this doc, which was produced by Wallace's mother, seeks to tell some of the real story of the man behind the rap moniker. If you're looking for a complete portrait of Biggie, you'll have to look elsewhere, but this film is a good primer for anyone who wants to learn more about the tragically short life of an icon. (Yesterday's rank: 3)
For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty
Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 4)
For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life
Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 5)
For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem
In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 8)
For fans of: History! | Is it good?: If you can deal with a lot of violence, it's pretty interesting
This historical documentary series uses reenactments to bring to life the history of 16th century Japan, and the bloody power struggles that took place. It's a cool spin on the average historical doc. (Yesterday's rank: 6)
For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky
Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 7)
For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure
Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)
For fans of: Sequels, dancing | Is it good?: Maybe just watch the original Step Up
Did you know there were five Step Up movies total? In this one, the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan roles are filled by Ryan Guzman and Kathryn McCormick, who join a dance team together and fall in love as a new development project puts the future of their neighborhood in jeopardy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)