The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Tuesday, March 16 finds the Jennifer Garner family comedy Yes Day holding on to the top spot, while Ginny & Georgia remains at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the British sci-fi show The One, the historical series The Lost Pirate Kingdom, and the sports docuseries Last Chance U: Basketball.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

1. Yes Day

For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. The Lost Pirate Kingdom

For fans of: Historical reenactments, pirates! | Is it good?: If you can deal with a lot of drama and a lot of violence, it's worth your time

The Lost Pirate Kingdom uses scripted reenactments to tell the story of the 18th century pirates who made their way through the U.S. coast and the Caribbean by plundering ships. If you're into history, you'll have fun watching this series, even if it occasionally leans a lot into ridiculous drama. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







5. Last Chance U: Basketball

For fans of: Being inspired, playing ball | Is it good?: It's as moving as all the other iterations of Last Chance U

The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as their coach pushes the kids to be the best players and people they can be. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: HGTV and TLC | Is it good?: Is it trying to be?

Scratch your itch for home-buying shows and wedding-planning shows at the same time with this fun reality-show mashup, which forces soon-to-be hitched couples to choose between purchasing a home and blowing their savings on a dream wedding. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







9. Paradise PD

For fans of: Crude cartoon humor | Is it good?: Nah

This animated series finally answers the question, "What if Family Guy wasn't so sophisticated?" It centers on an incompetent police force in a small town and features the voices of Sarah Chalke, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kyle Kinane. It is what it is! (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Jason Statham, beautiful people wearing silly disguises | Is it good?: Not "good," but definitely fun

Jason Statham does his Jason Statham thing as the titular Parker, a professional thief who's betrayed by his team. Out for revenge, he forms an unlikely alliance with a real estate agent (Jennifer Lopez) to make it all happen. This is an action thriller, but it's also a movie about Statham wearing very funny costumes, from fake mustaches to giant cowboy hats, when he's in disguise, and that alone makes it worth hitting play. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

