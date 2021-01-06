The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, Jan. 6 sees the Karate Kid continuation series Cobra Kai continuing to hold the No. 1 spot, while Bridgerton, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final season, and the Liam Neeson thriller Unknown are also staying put in the top 5. The only new addition is the delightful and informative Nicolas Cage-hosted series History of Swear Words.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its third season — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





3. History of Swear Words

For fans of: Swearing, Nic Cage | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun and also genuinely informative

Nicolas Cage hosts this educational series that tells you where all your favorite expletives came from. Learn something, and delight in the joy of hearing Cage say the F-word a bunch of times. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Teen witches, Satan | Is it good?: Not as good as it was in Season 1, but the ending will have fans buzzing

In the final season of the Riverdale-adjacent series, Sabrina the Teenage Queen of Hell (Kiernan Shipka) and her witchy aunts take on the Eldritch Terrors one by one. Even more important than the fate of the world, though, is which of Sabrina's love interests will ultimately be the one to claim her heart. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





5. Unknown

For fans of: Liam Neeson, action movies, action movies starring Liam Neeson | Is it good?: It is what it is

Liam Neeson stars as a man who awakens from a coma to discover that someone has stolen his identity, his wife doesn't recognize him, and also he's being chased by assassins. He teams up with a mysterious woman (Diane Kruger) in effort to prove who he is. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

6. We Can Be Heroes

For fans of: Mid-2000s nostalgia, superheroes | Is it good?: It's a standard sequel, but fans of the original will probably appreciate it

This sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D finds Sharkboy and Lavagirl all grown up now, and because this is a movie for kids (well, technically — if you ask us, it's mostly for Gen Z-ers), it's up to their kids to save the world from an alien invasion. Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater star. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Late-2000s nostalgia, young Zac Efron | Is it good?: It definitely holds up

Zac Efron gives one of his funniest (and earliest) performances in this comedy about a man (Matthew Perry) who wakes up as his 17-year-old self (Efron) after an accident. What else is there to say? It's still a great movie! (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Buddy comedies, stupid heists | Is it good?: Honestly, it's kind of forgettable

Remember the era of stoner action comedies that were always about a bunch of dudes getting themselves into trouble? This is very much that. Jesse Eisenberg stars as a pizza delivery driver who, through a series of unfortunate events, finds himself with a bomb strapped to his chest that will detonate unless he robs a bank in 10 hours. He drags his best friend (Aziz Ansari) into the whole mess, and as you can imagine, hijinks ensue. Danny McBride and Nick Swardson co-star. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





9. Cocomelon

For fans of:Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Budding superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

