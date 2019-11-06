Happy one-year-till-election-week! Now that I've torn down your spirit, let me build you back up again with a streaming slate guaranteed to make you forget about America's showdown for democracy.

1. His Dark Materials

HBO's attempt to create a show big enough to step into Game of Thrones' shoesis off to a strong start. Adapted from Philip Pullman's beloved young adult trilogy, His Dark Materials is a fantasy thrill ride. The series, which follows a young girl who stumbles upon a high-reaching plot involving the Church as she searches for her missing friend, is packed with a star-studded cast that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy. And if you're afraid this is going to turn into a Wrinkle in Time situation — where all the complicated nuance of young adulthood was stripped out — don't be: His Dark Materials isn't shying away from any criticism of adults and the horrors they inflict on each other.

2. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Even though it's only been a year since Season 1 debuted, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a runaway train that can't be stopped. Season 4 dropped this week and features some major shake-ups. There are new captains in charge of the Horde and the Princess Alliance, but they're very familiar faces who will struggle to bear the mantle of that responsibility. Also, there's a brand new character called Double Trouble, voiced by non-binary actor and writer Jacob Tobia, who is bringing a whole new perspective to the show. Buckle up, Best Friend Squad, this season's going to be a wild one.

3. Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty, Adult Swim's show about an ornery scientific genius and his nebbish grandson having bizarre, often haunting adventures in the multiverse, is back for the first half of Season 4 after two whole years off the air. Scathingly bitter and relentlessly funny, Rick and Morty is definitely an acquired taste, but once you get a taste of that taste, you'll never be able to quit.

