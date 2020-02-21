Since winter won't chill and it's about to be one of the coldest weekends of February, it's time to cancel your plans and get ready to hibernate. If you're extra fancy maybe you'll make some mulled wine to sip on as you binge these excellent premieres, but we're not gonna dock points if you sip straight from the bottle.

These recommendations courtesy of TV Guide are here to help you through your weekend binge, and if you're looking for even more suggestions, head over to TV Guide's Watch This Now! page, which has hand-picked recommendations for all the best shows you can start watching immediately.

1. Year of the Rabbit (IFC)

Photo: Ben Meadows/IFC

Matt Berry stans to the front! The incredibly talented comedic actor known for The IT Crowd, Toast of London and What We Do in the Shadows, steps into a leading man role in Year of the Rabbit. Berry plays Detective Eli Rabbit as he stumbles around Victorian England attempting to solve crimes long before forensic evidence and Law and Order interrogations were standardized. A veteran detective saddled with an impossibly naive ingenue and also the police chief's daughter, the trio takes a crime-of-the-week procedural and turns it into a surrealist paraody of both historical fiction and crime drama.

2. Gentefied (Netflix)

Photo: Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Gentefied, Netflix's new series about a Mexican-American family from Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, is a painstakingly crafted love letter to that specific Latinx community. Executive producer America Ferrera (who has a brief cameo and directs in the upcoming season) helped the series make the jump from the internet to Netflix, and the splashy big budget version is an absolute treat. Gentefied focuses mainly on three American-born cousins and their immigrant grandfather as they try to keep their taqueria, Mama Fina's, afloat after their landlord doubles their rent in an effort to price them out. Each member of the Morales family has a different plan to survive gentrification, and the series' strength is in making room for all of them. The realistic and granular discussions about gentrification, complicity, and authenticity ground the series, while the rich tapestry of characters puts a a hilarious and uplifting twist on the American Dream.

3. Hunters (Hulu)

Photo: Christopher Saunders, Amazon Studios, Prime Video

Hunters, Amazon Prime's new series about a group of Nazi hunters in the 70s, is undeniably Quentin Tarantino fanfic. Using a kitchen sink approach to television, Hunters is an overwhelming mix of drama, black comedy, historical reclamation, and pulpy revenge tale. It's certainly not going to work for everyone, but fans of Inglourious Basterds should definitely check it out. What Hunters does have going for it is a stellar cast — including Al Pacino's first TV series role since HBO's Angels in America in 2003-- and the fact that it's executive produced by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw.

If you're still looking for something to watch, remember to check out TV Guide's Watch This Now! feature. It's full of hand-picked recommendations, from the talked-about shows to the gems you can't afford to pass up.