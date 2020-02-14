This week is all about romance. Doesn't matter if you hate it, crave it, or are even just plain baffled by it, there's a perfect valentine for you on TV this weekend. Thanks to To All the Boys: PS. I Still Love You's Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) and High Fidelity's Rob (Zoe Kravitz), the most romantic night of the year just got a whole lot steamier.

1. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix)

Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix

The sequel to last year's mega-hit, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, hits Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day. To All the Boys: PS. I Still Love You picks up with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter finally in a real relationship. But it's not quite the happily ever after either of them imagined. Feeling the intense pressure of being the most popular kid in school's girlfriend, Lara Jean finds herself drawn to a past flame who has made a sudden reappearance in her life. Will Lara Jean's crush on John Ambrose — her model UN crush from middle school — tear her relationship with Peter apart? Or will Kavinsky's classic charm prevail? Only Lara Jean's heart holds the answer.

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Photo: Netflix

If you're the kind of person that scoffs at the idea of Valentine's Day, then Love Is Blind is the series for you. Netflix's latest foray into reality TV is a series where people fall in love without ever seeing each other. Half social experiment, half batsh-- dating show, the series is set up in four phases: blind (literally, the contestants talk to each through walled off pods) dating, a fantasy vacation after they get engaged and then meet for the first time, moving in together (while also meeting family and friends), and finally marriage. The cringeworthy delight hits hardest in the last phase, as you get to witness something you never see on The Bachelor: a reality contestant realizing being on TV is a terrible reason to get married. Love Is Blind is a trashy, fun treat.

3. High Fidelity (Hulu)

Photo: Hulu

Hulu's adaptation of High Fidelity is a deliciously melancholy love letter to send on Valentine's Day. As fans of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel or the 2000 movie starring John Cusack already know, High Fidelity is a lampoon of the Nice Guy (™) and toxic masculinity, so it seemed an odd project for Hulu to gender swap. But the 10 episode series, now streaming on Hulu, stars Zoe Kravitz in what may be her most captivating role. Kravitz's portrayal of Rob, now a queer black woman who owns a record shop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, infuses High Fidelity with fresh purpose and energy. Now a sizzling slow burn about a woman who can't stop lying to herself about love, Rob's story will hit millennials where it hurts.

