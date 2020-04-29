Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

Netflix may be bringing some exciting new titles to its streaming library next month, including Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, Damian Chazelle's The Eddy, and a Michelle Obama documentary, but the streaming service will also say goodbye to some of the movies and shows in its library in May.

Netflix has revealed the list of titles which will be disappearing from the streaming service next month. It includes the 1995 medical disaster film Outbreak, which has found an all-new level of relevance amid the coronavirus pandemic but will only be available to stream on Netflix through May 31.

Also departing Netflix next month are the Austin Powers movies, several of the Final Destination movies, Disney's John Carter, all eight seasons of the medical dramedy Royal Pains, and all seven seasons of ABC's delicious drama Scandal.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May 2020 below.

May 1

John Carter

May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains Seasons 1-8

May 18

Scandal Seasons 1-7

May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

Bitten Seasons 1-3

May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

