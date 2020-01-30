Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

February will feature yet another new Jordan Peele original release on Amazon. Last year, Peele celebrated Valentine's Day with the release of a Lorena Bobbitt docuseries; and in 2020, he's got a new series based on the true story of a group of people who tracked down Nazis hiding throughout New York City in 1977. Hunters is created by David Weil and executive produced by Peele, and it stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, and more. Hunters will be available to stream starting Friday, Feb. 21.

Amazon Prime has also revealed that it will add some awards season favorites to its streaming lineup this February. Lulu Wang's The Farewell will be available to stream on Prime starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, but do be warned that it'll probably revive your ire over the film and lead actress Awkwafina being ignored by the Oscars. Meanwhile, two films that did get some attention at the Academy Awards, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Jojo Rabbit, will be available to rent or purchase on Tuesday, Feb. 4, just in time to study up for movie's biggest night.

Check out what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020 below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Feb. 1

Counterpart (Seasons 1 and 2)

Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Buffalo '66 (1998)

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)

Feb. 4

Jallikattu (2019)

Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

Feb. 7

Honey Boy (2019, Amazon Original)

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Original)

Clifford (Season 1B, Amazon Original)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine's Day Special (Amazon Original)

Pete the Cat Valentine's Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Feb. 12

The Farewell (2019)

Feb. 15

American Ultra (2015)

Danger Close (2019)

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Feb. 21

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

Hunters (Season 1, Amazon Original)

Feb. 25

Run the Race (2019)

Grantchester (Season 4)

Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video

Feb. 4

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Midway (2019)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

Feb. 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM (PGA Tour Live)

Feb. 9

Independent Spirit Awards (IFC Films Unlimited)

Homeland (Season 8, Showtime)

Kidding (Season 2, Showtime)

Feb. 10

Dinosaur Train (PBS Kids)

Agatha Raisin (Season 3, Acorn TV)

Feb. 12

Survivor (Season 40, CBS All Access)

Feb. 13

The Genesis Invitational (PGA Tour Live)

Interrogation (Season 1, CBS All Access)

Stuck with You (Season 1, Urban Movie Chanel)

Feb. 16

Outlander (Season 5, STARZ)

Feb. 20

WGC-Mexico Championship (PGA Tour Live)

Feb. 17

The Honda Classic (PGA Tour Live)

