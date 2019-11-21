OK! It's time to watch the trailer for Hunters, formerly known as The Hunt, Amazon's upcoming show about Nazi hunters in 1977 New York! It's got Al Pacino doing an accent! It's got The Rolling Stones' "Street Fighting Man"! It's...not what I was expecting! It looks like it's going to be more Inglourious Basterds than Munich. I would like to see more.

The 10-episode first season of Hunters is coming in 2020 and is executive-produced by Jordan Peele and created by David Weil. It follows a diverse group of Nazi-hunters who discover that high-ranking Nazi officials are secretly living in and around New York City and set out on a bloody quest for justice. But along the way, they discover a conspiracy with new genocidal plans, which means it's not just about revenge; it's also about stopping the Holocaust from happening again.

In addition to Pacino — doing his first TV series — the cast includes Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, and Lena Olin. It will premiere in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.