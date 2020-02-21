UPDATE: A day after HBO released the trailer below, a new trailer was discovered inside the website for Incite, a new company that will play a big role in the upcoming season. The trailer, above, is modeled after Incite's promotional video, but is much more sinister in its message: Free Will Is Not Free. Plus, Bernard looks like he's going BAMF on somebody.

PREVIOUSLY: Most of the trailers for Westworld's third season have been mild table-setters, painting a picture of a dreary future inhabited by a sleepwalking working class. Not any more. The newest — and possibly final — trailer for Season 3 wants you to remember that when robots get ticked off at their human masters, blood spills (and people get crushed against walls).

After Aaron Paul's new character took center stage with the previous trailer, the focus shifts to Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Maeve (Thandie Newton), old William (Ed Harris), and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), or whoever is wearing Charlotte's body. Dolores is set on killing everyone and is giving up limbs to do it, Maeve is tasked with killing Dolores by a mysterious stranger, Bernard thinks he's part of some bigger plan, William has anointed himself the savior of the world, and Charlotte is back in business suits working in robotics. You know, typical Westworld stuff.

Everything We Know About Westworld Season 3

While the first two seasons featured characters playing a vicious game of wild, wild west in the titular adult theme park, Season 3 heads off-site to a new city, where the runaway hosts fulfill their destinies. In addition to Paul, new cast members include Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, and Vincent Cassel.

Westworld Season 3 premieres Sunday, Mar. 14 at 9/8c on HBO.