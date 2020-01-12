We've been waiting forever for Westworld Season 3 to grace us with its presence, and it's almost upon us! HBO announced Sunday, Jan. 12 that the mind-boggling series will return on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and even better, it will be an hour and 10 minutes long, giving us plenty of time to catch up with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow rogue hosts' exploits.

The first trailer for Westworld Season 3 dropped ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale, and it gave us our first peek at Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul's dodgy new character, Caleb. According to Jonathan Nolan, this latest addition to the show "will challenge Dolores' notions about the nature of humanity" now that she is out and about in the real world, confronting humans in the wild, so to speak, as opposed to players in the park. Show of hands, who thinks she might just want to burn it all down?

What we want most from Season 3 are answers about that Season 2 post-credits scene about the Man in Black (Ed Harris). We still don't know how far in the future the scene takes place, or what is really even going on besides the obvious test for fidelity. Something tells us finding those answers might just launch a thousand new questions

Westworld Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.