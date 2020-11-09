Wentworth Miller is finished doing time, and by that, we're referring to his time on the popular Fox drama Prison Break and any potential revivals. In a recent Instagram post, Miller declared, "I'm out. Of PB. Officially." Miller explained, "I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So… no more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

Miller came out as gay in 2013 and since Prison Break, he has worked on The CW's superhero shows The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. His former Prison Break co-stars showed their support for his decision via the 'gram as well. Dominic Purcell commented on Miller's post, "Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth."

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Wentworth's love interest in the series posted on her own page, "Yesterday, Wentworth Miller announced he's done playing Michael Scofield because, as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters. With gratitude for all the work we did together, and with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice. To all the fans, know this: the cast of Prison Break is a queer-friendly space. We stand with — and among — our friends and family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work."

At present, there are no plans for future installments of Prison Break in development.