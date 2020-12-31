[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Read at your own risk!]

Ding dong, the witch is dead! Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended Part 4, and its series overall, with a bold move we didn't see coming. For all of the satanic imagery, demons, and darkness involved in the series, we always assumed that Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) would get a happy ending... and she did, but she'll be living it out in "the hereafter."

In order to save Greendale, and the rest of the world, from the final Eldritch Terror — The Void — Sabrina made the ultimate sacrifice. She allowed her blood to be used to open a portal that would let Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) bring back everyone they loved who had already been sucked into The Void, before trapping the worst of the Terrors in Pandora's Box. However, it took all of Sabrina's blood and strength to keep the portal open long enough for them to grab everyone and return back to their own dimension, and she was dead by the time they returned.

Apparently there was no necromancy spell or magical plot of dirt that could bring Sabrina back from this fate. And Sabrina Morningstar, the double Brina created at the end of Part 3 who spent most of this season reigning as Queen of Hell, had already succumbed to The Void earlier in the episode when she warned Sabrina what was coming. At least Sabrina died for a noble cause and doing what she was always determined to do — saving her loved ones.

The finale gave fans a glimpse at what Sabrina's afterlife looked like, and she won't be lonely. Nick took a dip in the Sea of Sorrows and drowned in the undercurrent, allowing him to join Sabrina in the hereafter, which looked a lot like a minimalist art exhibit. The two will presumably spend eternity making out on a red leather couch in front of beautiful works of art. There are worse ways to spend your time.

However, it is shocking that Sabrina's chilling adventures came to an end because she died, especially when you note that Netflix decided to end the series after Part 4 had already been filmed. If the show had been renewed, how would Sabrina's fate have been undone? Surely the witches of Greendale would find a way.

At least fans of the series did get a cohesive ending, though there's no doubt some fans may have found their heroine dying anything but satisfying.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is now streaming on Netflix.