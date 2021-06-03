We Need to Talk About Amelia in the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 17 finale of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

Grey's Anatomy ended its COVID-inspired season largely on a happy note; Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) returned to surgery, COVID patients came out of the woods, the staff got vaccines, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) got married, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) successfully adopted Luna. However, it wouldn't be Grey's Anatomy, especially a finale, if there wasn't some bitter mixed in with the sweetness.

Once again, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) managed to torpedo her love life and it doesn't really make sense. Link (Chris Carmack) has been on the baby train for the past couple of episodes and when Jo asked for his help with Luna's adoption, it only ramped up his desire for a second kid -- something that Amelia is confident she doesn't want. Considering Amelia's trauma surrounding pregnancy, it makes sense that she's not eager to bring another kid into the world. She also admitted that the stress of being a parent has been a trigger for her to drink, and a second child could potentially exacerbate the issue. Over the course of the episode, we saw Amelia dissect the issue with the AA group and with Richard (James Pickens Jr.), but we never saw her have a real conversation with Link about how she felt.

Then, at the end of the episode, which time jumped to April 2021, Link proposed and Amelia didn't say yes. It's important to note that we didn't see her say no, or the conversation that took place with Link after. She hesitated when he (and Meredith's kids) proposed, and then he showed up at Jo's new apartment looking very angry and looking for a place to crash so the inference is that the relationship is done... and it's frustrating.

It seems like all of Amelia's romantic endeavors have ended because she's internalized her issues instead of talking about them, letting things implode instead of being able to find a happy medium. There really is no such thing as a happy medium when it comes to children, but the fact that we never got to see Amelia and Link even try to work through this is unfair, especially when Link has shown patience and understanding of Amelia that her previous partners haven't. They have had issues, but they have previously found a way to talk through it, to find a way back to each other, and to see their relationship end like this and be led to assume that Amelia is reverting back to a previous self-destructive cycle is so heartbreaking. If we had seen them have the conversation and mutually decide to end things, that would be one thing, but without actually watching them try it's devastating to see them both lose a love that seemed to be so good for both of them.

Grey's is officially returning for Season 18 and we definitely need closure for these two for when it returns, and it would be really great to see Amelia finally learn to embrace happiness.

Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.