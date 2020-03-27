A Public Service Announcement from the heroic cast of #WatchmenHBO: pic.twitter.com/5ENTV75YdD — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) March 27, 2020

The bad news is we all may be quarantined until the summer, and there probably won't be a Season 2 of Watchmen. The good news is the cast of HBO's acclaimed limited series has reassembled (via cell phone video) for a delightful comedic PSA advising fans of the show on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through proper hand-washing techniques. Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Jean Smart, and others reprised their roles for Washmen, shared on Twitter by Watchmen writer Jeff Jensen.

I'm having trouble picking which bit of this video is my favorite, because everyone commits so hard. It might be Dustin Ingram as Special Agent Dale Petey, who dresses as Sister Night and advises you to "lubricate" your hands with a little wink; or it might be Tom Mison laying on his back on a patio, playing four different Mr. Phillips signified by different shirts, and doing an absolutely spot-on Jeremy Irons impression; or it might be Tim Blake Nelson mumbling "COVID-19 is real" as the conspiratorial Wade Tillman; or it might be the fact that Jovan Adepo recorded his video in black-and-white; or it might be Regina King counting to 20 with authority; or it might be Jean Smart's beautiful bathroom.

Watchmen is available to stream on HBO GO and HBO NOW, and this makes me immediately want to watch it again.