[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Watchmen Season 1 finale, "See How They Fly." Read at your own risk!]

Whether or not Watchmen Season 2 ever happens — or even should happen — remains to be seen, but it looks like one of the most burning questions left unanswered by Sunday night's finale has been resolved. And no, we're not talking about the matter of whether Angela Abar (Regina King) ended up walking on water after that closing shot. Thanks to HBO's digital companion series Peteypedia, we now know the identity of the mysterious Lube Man.

Watchmen watchers will recall that Angela, aka Sister Night, found herself with a bit of unexpected company on the bridge in Episode 4, titled "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own," when she encountered a man dressed in a head-to-toe silver bodysuit. She engaged him in a chase, and he then proceeded to douse himself with a couple of bottles of some kind of lubricant and slid into the sewers in spectacularly GIF-able fashion.

Fans might have been hoping for this strange one-off character to be unmasked during the season finale, but even as the other major pieces of the show's puzzle were put together, Lube Man remained unidentified on screen. However, the ninth entry to Peteypedia, titled "MEMO: Dale Petey," indicates that the mysterious silver man was Agent Dale Petey (Dustin Ingram) himself, the FBI lackey who was obsessed with the Minutemen and his boss, Laurie Blake (Jean Smart).

While most Peteypedia entries were written as Petey's FBI reports, the latest entry is written by Deputy Director Farragut (David Andrews), Laurie and Dale's superior at the Bureau. The memo announces that Petey has been terminated from the FBI and that his "ridiculous documents" are being purged from the agency's server. It also offers up the contents of Petey's office to the first taker, including "a jug of what appears to be some kind of canola oil," which is implied to be what Lube Man used to make himself so slick. The memo also notes that Petey has since gone missing and is "at risk for vigilante behavior." Given Petey's obsession with superhero history, it would certainly make sense for him to put on a mask.

Damon Lindelof previously confirmed that audiences would get closure on the Lube Man character, telling Entertainment Weekly that the final Peteypedia entry would give fans the clues they needed to identify him. "Lube Man is one of those things that delighted us to no end in the writers' room even though it was going to be just five minutes in the show," Lindelof said. "We talked a lot about who he was and where he came from and why he was dressed the way that he was dressed. But we were like: This is just going to be a scene in Episode 4 that's in the midst of other insane things happening. We did not expect him to resonate in the way that he has, and we're thrilled that he did."

In other news, the same Peteypedia also confirms the fate of Laurie Blake, as Farragut reveals, "Agent Blake has resurfaced following her disappearance in Tulsa [and] is currently being debriefed at a secure and classified location due to the sensitive nature of the discoveries she made over the course of her investigations."

"Agent Blake is alive and well and she wishes to thank those who cared for her pet owl while she was away," the notice adds.

Watchmen's full season is available on HBO.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)