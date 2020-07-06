On Monday — Kevin Hart's birthday — Quibi released the trailer for the hardworking comedian's new action comedy Die Hart, which will be released in chapters every weekday from July 20 to July 29. In Die Hart, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being The Rock's comedic sidekick and wants to be an action movie star himself. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him a leading man role, but there's a catch: He has to train at an action star school run by Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), a certified lunatic who pushes him to do outrageous, over-the-top action sequences that imperil his life but will make him the star he wants to be.

The series was created by Stuber scribe Tripper Clancy and John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, one of the biggest names in action films at the moment, and directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Eric Appel. In addition to Hart and Travolta, the cast includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel as Hart's action-school rival, Milana Vayntrub from the AT&T commercials as a talk show host, and late '90s/early '00s icon Josh Hartnett as himself.

Quibi is a streaming service that's currently only available on mobile devices where every episode of every show is under 10 minutes long. Other Quibi programs include thriller Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, a revival of the comedy series Reno 911!, and a goofy, homemade, star-studded remake of The Princess Bride where each chapter finds a different cast acting out a different scene from the classic 1987 movie.

The first three chapters of Die Hart release on Quibi on Monday, July 20.