There might be an endless amount of holiday content to stream this Christmas, but there's nothing quite like the classics to really get you in the holiday spirit. So let's head on down to Whoville and queue up the iconic animated classic, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The 1966 CBS animated special adapted Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas tale of a thieving miser who tries to sabotage the Whos' Christmas morning celebration by stealing everything from the ornaments to the roast beast to, yes, even the ice cubes. But rather than mournful cries the next day, the cave-dwelling creature finds them singing a jolly Christmas song; their spirit simply cannot be broken. Realizing that the holiday is about more than just presents, he returns the stolen goods and joins in on the merriment. Solid holiday fun for everyone!

The Best Christmas Movies and Specials to Stream

The mini-movie was produced by Chuck Jones, narrated by Boris Karloff, and features the musical talents of Thurl Ravenscroft. Despite more than half a century passing since its original airing — and two feature film adaptations to follow — it still remains the seminal screen version.

So, if you want to gather all your little Whos around to watch the Grinch's heart grow three sizes in spite of himself, NBC will air How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c and again on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at the same time.

The film is also available for paid rental streaming on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

(Note: If you do happen to want to watch Jim Carrey strutting around as the furry green guy in Ron Howard's live action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, that film is currently available to stream on Netflix. Or, if you're in the mood for the 2018 animated adaptation, The Grinch is also available on Netflix.)