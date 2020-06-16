Calling all Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and DC fans alike: the ultimate DC fan experience is heading your way and the best part is you won't even have to leave your couch to enjoy it. DC and its parent company Warner Bros. announced DC FanDome on Tuesday, a 24-hour global digital fan event for every level of DC fandom.

The event will kick off at 10am PT Friday, August 22 and last for 24 hours, entirely online. The event will "immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new content reveals and announcements from WB Games, Film, TV and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984," according to the official DC FanDome announcement.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The content will be housed in six digital areas: DC FanDome: "Hall of Heroes" (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. The Hall of Heroes will serve as your hub with special content reveals and panels playing as you find your way to your desired digital destination. DCWatchVerse is essentially a digital theater where you can watch exclusive panels, behind-the-scenes footage and other exclusive footage from your favorite TV shows, movies, comics, games, and entertainment. DC YouVerse is all about the audience and serves as a museum for fan created content from cosplays to fan art and everything in between. You can visit create.DCFandome.com for more information on how to submit your own material for display. DC InsiderVerse is for the fans that want to know how the sausage gets made. It'll feature a centerpiece video from reveals from DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti, giving an introduction to the DC multiverse before users can take deep dives on how their favorite heroes and villains are created for TV, movies, games, and more.

For the younger DC fans, there's DC KidsVerse, a kid friendly center that will feature family-friendly activations. Finally, there's the DC Funverse, which will feature the DC comic reader, giveaways, DIY tutorials, and a DC shop filled with goodies, and of course limited-edition exclusives.

The event will also feature the Blerd and Boujee House, a digital incarnation of 2019's Blerd and Boujee boat party at San Diego Comic-Con. The digital version will bring together Blerds, LatinxGeeks, and anyone who wants to "party-with-a-purpose" can join in on conversations centering people of color in comic and nerd culture.

DC FanDome will last 24-hours and be broadcast in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.