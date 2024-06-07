Walmart+ Week Is Coming: Find Out How to Save Big at Walmart This Month

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prepare for an exciting Walmart+ Week this year. In a summer full of sales (yes, Amazon Prime Day is coming up), Walmart is dedicating a full week of special offers and savings exclusively for Walmart+ members from June 17 to 23. This week-long event contrasts with Prime Day's two-day extravaganza in July, making it a unique opportunity for shoppers.

During Walmart+ Week, members are in for a treat with a wide array of benefits. First, there's the substantial fuel discount, offering 20 cents off per gallon at Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide, making summer road trips more affordable. For those planning vacations, members can earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel, perfectly timed for the travel season.

Additionally, Walmart+ Week enhances convenience with complimentary Express Delivery, ensuring orders arrive at your doorstep in under two hours without the usual $10 fee. Members can also enjoy three free months of Walmart+ InHome, which delivers groceries and other items directly to the kitchen counter. To top it all off, members will gain exclusive access to new and unique items available only to Walmart+ subscribers, ensuring a unique and rewarding shopping experience.

Adding to the excitement, Walmart+ Week will feature its first-ever mystery offer, set to be unveiled on June 20. While the details are still under wraps, it promises to be a thrilling surprise for members.

This special week showcases Walmart's dedication to providing extraordinary value and convenience to its members.

How to Sign Up for Walmart+

For those who haven't joined Walmart+ yet, now is the perfect time to sign up. With an annual membership fee of just $98, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients, members gain access to significant savings and a superior shopping experience. The best part? New subscribers can get Walmart+ for 30 days free when they sign up, making this the perfect time to save in anticipation of the big week.

Get ready for a week filled with exclusive deals, surprises, and a grand celebration of Walmart+ members. Don't miss out on making this Walmart+ Week the best one yet.

