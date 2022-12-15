X

Verizon Streaming Deal: Get 12 Months of Netflix and NFL Plus Premium For Just $25 — Save $240

Get two streaming services for the price of one

Rudie Obias

Looking to score free Netflix? Verizon has you covered with a new deal for eligible mobile and wireless subscribers.

If you use Verizon Wireless, then you could get 12 months of Netflix Premium (a $240 value) for free. All you have to do is get a season subscription for NBA League Pass (a $90 value) or NFL+ Premium (a $25 value) to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Considering that NFL+ Premium is the cheapest option, you're essentially getting one year of Netflix and NFL+ Premium for the rest of the 2022/23 season for just $25. Not bad.

Netflix

Get Netflix and NFL+ Premium for just $25

Not a sports fan? You can get the same deal, if you sign up for an annual subscription for AMC+ (an $84 value), Peloton App (a $130 value), Calm (a $70 value), or Super Duolingo (an $84 value).

Netflix is the home of hit original series, such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Emily in Paris, and more. It's also where you'll find original movies, including Hustle, White Noise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, All Quiet on the Western Front, and many others.

