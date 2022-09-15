Vampire Academy Stars on Rose's Love Triangle: Team Dimitri or Team Mason?

Any fan of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy novels knows that romance is an integral part of the fantasy series. Rose Hathaway's (Sisi Stringer) friendship with Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) is at the story's core, but Vampire Academy isn't complete without the romantic interests in Rose's life and how she grows from her relationships with them. In the new Peacock series based on the books — and developed by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre — love remains central. The early episodes show Rose's relationships with both Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore), the model Dhampir Guardian who is the polar opposite of Rose, and Mason Ashford (Andrew Liner), a fellow Guardian-in-training at St. Vladimir's Academy who has been Rose's friend.

When Rose meets Dimitri for the first time, there's undeniable chemistry. But there are also complications to a possible romance. "Dhampirs aren't supposed to get into relationships because that takes attention away from their duty and their protection and being Guardians for Moroi," Stringer told TV Guide. "So it's a forbidden love story in that way." In this sense, a relationship with Mason would also be forbidden given that he is training to be a Guardian as well. But Mason and Rose have shared intimate moments, and it's clear that Mason is often the first to comfort and support Rose.

Stringer, Moore, and Liner — along with Nieves — spoke to us about the love triangle, and who they think is the better match for Rose.

Episodes 1 to 4 of Vampire Academy are available to stream on Peacock.