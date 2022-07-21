Julie Plec, the television producer behind The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, is back with another series that's all about vampires. Along with Marguerite MacIntyre, Plec has adapted Richelle Mead's widely popular YA books Vampire Academy into a show of the same name. The series will be released on Peacock, and the showrunners and cast members shared some major updates about Vampire Academy at 2022's San Diego International Comic-Con.
The books follow Rose Hathaway, a teen Dhampir, or half-vampire, half-human, training at St. Vladimir's Academy. Her mission is simple: to become a Guardian of her best friend Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi vampire and the last of her royal family. At the academy, Rose falls in love with a Dhampir Guardian named Dimitri Belikov while she explores a psychic bond with Lissa.
Peacock has described Vampire Academy as a "sexy drama" that "combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre." It will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. As we approach the release date this fall, more teasers are being shared about the highly anticipated series.
Here's everything we know about Peacock's Vampire Academy so far.
Official Teaser
Peacock dropped the official teaser for VampireAcademy at 2022's San Diego International Comic-Con. The video gave a glimpse of the show's central characters: Sisi Stringer's Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves's Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore's Dimitri Belikov, and Andre Dae Kim's Christian Ozera. Rose, who is training to become a Guardian, tells Dmitri she wants to protect Lissa from danger. From the teaser, it seems likely that the Strigoi — bloodthirsty vampires who murder — are responsible for much of the danger. The video also teases some steamy kisses, including one between Lissa and Christian. See the full teaser below.
First Look
Peacock also shared first look images of the show at Comic-Con. In one photo, Rose and Dmitri share a moment.
In another, Lissa stares intimately into Christian's eyes.
There is also a photo of Dmitri training. He is the model Dhampir Guardian, after all.
In "What's Coming to Peacock in 2022?" the streamer teased first footage of the series. Across two short seconds, we see one shot of Stringer's Rose Hathaway with Nieves' Lissa Dragomir — and another of an action-packed fight scene that appears to take place on the school grounds. "I want to protect my best friend," Rose tells Lissa in the first shot. The Vampire Academy footage starts at 0:39 in the clip.
Release Date
Vampire Academy premieres on Peacock Thursday, Sept. 15.
Cast
Sisi Stringer plays the lead character Rose Hathaway. She is bent on protecting the benevolent Moroi vampires from the Strigoi. Daniela Nieves plays Lissa Dragomir, Rose's best friend who becomes the head of the Dragomir family. Stringer and Nieves are joined by Kieron Moore, who stars as Dimitri Belikov—the Dhampir guardian that is Rose's love interest.
André Dae Kim will play Christian Ozera, a royal Moroi vampire searching for faith-based answers to his questions about the world. J. August Richards stars as Victor Dashkov, also a Moroi vampire but one that specializes in political strategy. Meanwhile, Anita-Joy Uwajeh stars as Moroi vampire Tatiana Vogel who is a political underdog.
Mia McKenna-Bruce joins the cast as Mia Karp, a fellow student at St. Vladimir's Academy. Rhian Blundell plays Meredith, a guardian-in-training who develops instant chemistry with Mia. Jonetta Kaiser stars as Sonya Karp and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.
Behind the Scenes
Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn will executive-produce Vampire Academy while Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as showrunners. Peacock has announced that Spain will be the filming location for the series.
How to Watch
Vampire Academy will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 15.