To celebrate National Streaming Day, which is apparently a thing, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are rolling out a bunch of announcements on Wednesday via their social media platforms and a very wacky 24-hour livestream. First up was one of the very fuzzy variety, with the news that Muppets Now, an unscripted series starring — you guessed it — the Muppets, will be coming this summer. Think of it as your beloved Muppets doing their usual adorable thing, just... without a filter.

The series will premiere on Friday, July 31 with six episodes and will feature Scooter rushing to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand new Muppets series for streaming. Disney+ has also tweeted teasers that indicate Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Electric Mayhem, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Pepe the King Prawn, Statler and Waldrof, the Swedish Chef, and all of their friends will all appear in the streaming series.

Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Disney+ really does seem to be making an event out of National Streaming Day, and fans have been awake since the crack of dawn hoping for news on their favorite shows, from any of the upcoming Marvel shows like The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision, to The Mandalorian Season 2.

