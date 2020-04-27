The trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, gives us our first tease at the type of choices viewers will be able to make while watching Netflix's interactive special, including whether or not Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) should make out with Daniel Radcliffe. OK, OK, so technically, viewers won't get to decide whether Kimmy gets to make out with Daniel Radcliffe; they'll get to decide whether she makes out with her fiancé, who is played by Daniel Radcliffe.

The actor joins the cast as Prince Frederick, a sheltered and obscure British prince who is set to marry Kimmy in only a few days. However, after Kimmy discovers a book in her beloved backpack that was checked out after she went into the bunker, she realizes that the Reverend (Jon Hamm) has another bunker with missing girls somewhere. With the help of Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian (Carol Kane), Kimmy will try to save the girls and make it to her wedding on time — at least, she will if that's what you want her to do.

As the trailer reveals, one of the fun things about this being a choose-your-own-adventure special is that it allows characters to make bigger mistakes than you'd typically ever get to see them make — such as Titus and Kimmy choosing to wait 4,000 minutes for an Uber rather than just walk to their destination, thus causing their untimely deaths — since viewers get do-overs and can just go back and try the alternate option.

So will Kimmy marry Daniel Radcliffe? Will she rescue the missing girls? Will she confront the Reverend and get some closure? Or will she and Titus die waiting 4,000 minutes for an Uber?

That will be up to you to decide when Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend premieres on Tuesday, May 12 on Netflix.