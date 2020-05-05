It's been over a year since Netflix announced that The Umbrella Academy was renewed for Season 2, so we understand if you're getting antsy to find out what happens to the Hargreeves next.

The first season of the superhero drama left fans on a massive cliffhanger, as the siblings — who had spent the entire season trying to prevent the apocalypse — wound up causing it when they shattered the moon, sending countless asteroids down to the Earth's surface and obliterating the planet. The Hargreeves decided that in order to save themselves (and hopefully save the world!), they would travel back in time to rewrite history. But how far back did they go? And will they succeed?

Details about exactly what viewers can expect next are pretty scare, but we've been rounding up every clue, casting development, and piece of scoop for months to give you the fullest picture of what Season 2 might look like. Here's everything we know about The Umbrella Academy Season 2 so far.

It will likely premiere in 2020: Production on the 10-episode second season began in the summer of 2019, and according to a social media post from showrunner Steve Blackman, the team is continuing to work on post-production on the Paramount lot, despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on much of Hollywood. A release date has not yet been set for Umbrella Academy Season 2, but it is largely expected that the new season will arrive sometime this year.

All the Hargreeves siblings will return: Along with the renewal news, Netflix announced that Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), and Justin Min (Ben) will reprise their roles for Season 2.

Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Not everyone will necessarily be back: While the seven Hargreeves kids will return, there were some noticeable names missing from the announcement, including Colm Feore, who played their late father Sir Reginald Hargreeves. On the villain end of the spectrum, Kate Walsh (The Handler), Mary J. Blige (Cha-Cha), and Cameron Britton (Hazel) were also absent from the role reprisal news. But given that the first season ended in time travel, we wouldn't be shocked if some of the Big Bads — yes, even the ones who were killed — returned in some capacity.

7 Questions The Umbrella Academy Needs to Answer in Season 2

There are some new faces joining the cast: In September, Netflix announced that Rita Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland will appear in Season 2 of the superhero drama. Arya will play Lila, a mischief-maker with a twisted sense of humor and the ability to adapt to any situation. Gatewood will appear as Raymond, a devoted husband and natural leader. Ireland will star as Sissy, a no-nonsense Texas mom who is ready to explore life and love after an ill-advised marriage. None of the characters are taken from the Umbrella Academy comics, so it will be interesting to see how they factor into the story ahead.

The Umbrella Academy might be traveling back to the '60s. Season 1 was largely inspired by the first volume of Umbrella Academy comics, so we're betting Season 2 will draw a lot upon the second volume, Dallas. In this storyline, the Umbrella Academy travel back in time, where some of them are trying to assassinate President John F. Kennedy and some of them are trying to prevent the assassination. Dallas is also where the comics introduce Vietnam (although it's incredibly different in the series), so this could also provide an opportunity to learn more about Klaus' time there.

Vanya will almost definitely get the help she needs: After she fell victim to her own powers, Vanya pretty much went full-on supervillain once her siblings showed up to try to prevent her from destroying the world. They were able to knock her unconscious and decided to travel back in time to try to "fix" her. When we spoke with the cast in February 2018, they said that Vanya definitely can be fixed. "I think she just needs time to sort herself out and figure out what it is she can do," Emmy Raver-Lampman said. But even if Vanya gets the help she needs, that doesn't necessarily mean all her siblings will forgive her right away for turning against them.

Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

We might get to meet more of the magically conceived babies: The seven children Hargreeves adopted were only a small percentage of the 43 babies who were born on that October day in 1989. When we previously asked showrunner Steve Blackman and comics author Gerard Way whether we'd see any of the other kids, they coyly said that it was a really good question that they couldn't answer. That is definitely not a no, so we're hoping we'll get to meet some other super-powered people in Season 2!

The 12 Biggest Differences Between Netflix's Umbrella Academy and the Comic Books

Klaus will explore more of his potential: Klaus only began to scratch the surface of what he's capable of in the first season, an exploration which culminated in him making the ghost of Ben corporeal enough to interact with the physical world and help fight off The Commission. When asked about Klaus' abilities, Sheehan previously teased that "there's bound to be more stuff to discover," so get ready for an even more powerful Klaus moving forward.

We'll learn more of Hargreeves' mysterious origin story: We got a glimpse of Hargreeves' past in Season 1, which seemed to confirm that he's an extra-terrestrial who came to Earth after leaving his dying wife behind. Showrunner Steve Blackman did confirm to us that we'll learn more about who Hargreeves is in a future season, so let's just hope he meant Season 2 because we can't wait much longer for answers.

Music will continue to play a major role: Season 1 featured some memorable music moments that we can expect to see more of when the show returns. Composer Jeff Russo confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that Umbrella Academy won't be changing "the approach of how to tell the story musically." He also teased that the new characters have an impact on the way music is used, so we can only hope for something as instantly legendary as the shoot-out scene set to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" in Season 2.

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2019 So Far