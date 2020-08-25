Fresh on the heels of the release of a new Twilight Saga book by Stephenie Meyer (the very long-awaited Midnight Sun) and a new Hunger Games book from Suzanne Collins (a lively President Snow prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), IMDb TV has announced that it is also getting back into the spirit of the early 2010s YA book-to-film bonanza by adding every single Twilight, Hunger Games, and Divergent movie to its free streaming library next month!

Yep, that's right. If you want to relive the epic supernatural love story of Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson), or follow Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) as she takes down the cruel system and puts the odds ever in her favor, or watch Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) become dauntless amid the dystopia of Veronica Roth's future Chicago, IMDb TV is your one-stop streaming shop starting in September.

All five Twilight movies (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2) along with all four Hunger Games pics (The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part II) and all three Divergent movies (Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and The Divergent Series: Allegiant) will be available to stream on the service starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Here's a three-finger salute to 2020's silver lining: a resurgence of these stories.