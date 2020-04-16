Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

If you're one of many, many people working from home right now, the chances are high that you've recently gotten very familiar with Zoom. You may or may not also know that in the last few weeks, customized Zoom backgrounds have become something of a style symbol for those of us who use teleconferencing to communicate with colleagues.

Sure, there are the premade backgrounds that come along with the Zoom app if you, for some reason, want to have a field of grass floating behind you for the duration of your next meeting, but this is also the perfect time to go a little wild and put yourself inside your favorite TV show. Doesn't the thought of your coworkers seeing The Simpsons' couch behind you, instead of your actual couch, sound kind of nice in these uncertain times?

Check out some of the shows making it easy to add some joy to your next conference call.





Bonus points if you spend the whole meeting doing your best Moira Rose impression.





Hey there 👋😎. Dreaming of the Villa? Take your conference calls in paradise with these @LoveIslandUSA @Zoom_US backgrounds. We'll see you there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oHHZ4veaLc — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) March 30, 2020

Don't take social distancing tips from the Love Island contestants, but do slap on some of these backgrounds.





Here's a couple suggestions! https://t.co/gHDkayFC4k pic.twitter.com/sV2asUETY6 — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) March 26, 2020

Because we're definitely in the Bad Place right now.





Spice things up and pretend like you're working at Scarlet Magazine with these new @zoom_us backgrounds. #TheBoldType #StayTheFFHome pic.twitter.com/1ZIYt3nyCg — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) March 31, 2020

Hide out among all the clothes and shoes, you know you want to.





Netflix Shows

if you're in need of a new @zoom_us background... pic.twitter.com/M6HPUwFEua — Netflix US (@netflix) March 24, 2020

Joe Goldberg's glass box from You is definitely one unsettling way to self-isolate. And if you prefer your Netflix-branded spookiness to be a little more teen-oriented, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has you covered.





Adult Swim Shows

You can't flip your desk over like Eric Andre or blast off to another dimension like Rick and Morty, but you can definitely bring that energy with you to a Zoom call.





Some @zoom_us backgrounds for all of your werk from home / #DragRace viewing party needs 👠✨ #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/rhUbzdvqIE — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 31, 2020

Serve up some self-isolation eleganza.





Familia! It's so important to keep in touch. 💚



Here are some fun @zoom_us backgrounds while practicing social distancing and connecting with your loved ones. #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/KDA5O8sHsM — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 30, 2020

To remind you of your family, even if you're not with them.





Insert yourself into the world of #GreysAnatomy. Save these photos to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/0bdeZHoHaN pic.twitter.com/Fx65t6xNo1 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 2, 2020

Put yourself inside the dream house, hold back your tears.

Insert yourself into the world of #TheBachelor. Save this photo to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/YIpUNNAnFm pic.twitter.com/HhDPXqISPn — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) April 1, 2020

For all of your virtual dating needs.

Insert yourself into the world of #AgentsofSHIELD. Save these photos to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/GvNJiJqVMU pic.twitter.com/JJMpyO0NYZ — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 1, 2020

You, too, can embody Coulson's work ethic.





Insert yourself into the world of #AmericanIdol. Save these photos to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/QjxTnz6YYj pic.twitter.com/Rbjfsruhwx — americanidol (@AmericanIdol) April 1, 2020

Start belting out a power ballad during your next meeting, there are no rules anymore.





Insert yourself into the world of #ModernFamily. Save this photo to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/tn34fZOtqe pic.twitter.com/nX97Ovulp7 — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 2, 2020

Who doesn't want to pretend they're giving their own version of a Dunphy family confessional?





Insert yourself into the world of #TheConners. Save this photo to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/Y1z9sRMpIY pic.twitter.com/PehZvjJ9Sh — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) April 1, 2020

Their couch is probably a lot more comfortable than your desk chair.





CBS All Access Shows

Unfortunately, we can't actually escape to deep space, but we can pretend we're crew members on the Discovery. If you'd rather pretend to be stuck on an island or in a house surrounded by 24/7 cameras, CBS also came through with some Survivor and Big Brother backgrounds.





FOX Shows

Need a @zoom_us background for your meetings?

I've got you fam. pic.twitter.com/PBsac0P36X — FOX (@FOXTV) March 23, 2020

All riiiiight! Bring Bob and Linda Belcher with you to a meeting as honorary members of your team.





Tell your friends to join you for a virtual breakfast date with these #ParksAndRec backgrounds. 🍴 pic.twitter.com/IawCV1yCA8 — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 1, 2020

To paraphrase Leslie Knope, "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, Zoom."





This is the only time we encourage taking calls in Studio 8H. pic.twitter.com/R7tYOmjB3P — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 6, 2020

Live from your living room, it's...

For your next video chat, why not stream live from TGS? #30Rock pic.twitter.com/5CC4nkmUDY — 30 Rock (@nbc30rock) April 1, 2020

I want to go to there.





Pssst. First one to use our video conference backgrounds gets to be Assistant to the Regional Manager. 😉 pic.twitter.com/dk6RbL5HGX — 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@theofficenbc) April 1, 2020

Maybe even break out your own Prison Mike impression.





In case you want to spice up your next video conference. pic.twitter.com/90O7QxeOby — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) April 1, 2020

Keep productivity high in Captain Holt's office.





HBO Shows

Need a change of scenery? Us too. Here are a bunch of conference call backgrounds. https://t.co/VrA085WfM6 pic.twitter.com/d1J0doHN4z — HBO (@HBO) April 6, 2020

Put yourself on the Iron Throne, at John Oliver's desk, or even in the Sharp Objects house if you're feeling especially sinister.





FX Shows

with this new zoom background you can get a virtual drink at paddy's pic.twitter.com/O6zZ3lR9I2 — FX on Hulu - Now Streaming (@FXNetworks) March 31, 2020

Host your virtual happy hour at Paddy's Pub.





🗣 OH YEAH! Transport yourself to Seaside with some new @zoom_us backgrounds. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/gsLk5UKcZG — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 30, 2020

Zoom, tan, laundry.





Add some sunny days to your next video call with Sesame Street backgrounds! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/vPd7e0K4ft — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 31, 2020

Add a little wholesomeness to your conference call.